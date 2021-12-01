MityLite Donates Supplies for Mural at Tabitha's Ways

Orem, Utah, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OREM, Utah—December 1, 2021—MityLite donated more than $700 to help Utah Valley University (UVU) students create a mural to support Tabitha's Way in Spanish Fork, Utah. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wed., Dec. 15 at 12 PM at 45 East 100 North in Spanish Fork, Utah.

"I'm incredibly thankful, but not surprised that MityLite stepped up to help," said Wendy Osborne, executive director at Tabitha's Way. "The company has helped our organization before by donating tables and chairs and providing other financial support."

Tabitha's Way is a food pantry that serves those who face food insecurity in communities throughout Southern and Northern Utah County. The mural is the first part of a larger project to create a beautiful space at the pantry. Eventually, it will include greenery and benches, as well as a plaque thanking MityLite for their support.

"Wendy was so excited when we contacted her about painting a mural to brighten the community and add some color and cheer for the people visiting the pantry," said Blythe Bourgeous, one of the 8 UVU students.

The project began with 8 students in the UVU BFA program in graphic design who decided to focus their semester project on creating a mural for a local charity. The students connected with several charities in the area and ultimately chose Tabitha's Way because they liked their energy and dedication to the community.

The students gathered information from the staff at Tabitha's Way to find out what type of mural they wanted. Each of the 8 students then created a design and the staff at Tabitha's Way chose the design by Christianna Osborn. The students started painting the mural in October of 2021, and finally finished in November.

"Wendy is passionate about Spanish Fork culture, and she wanted the mural to reflect the community," said Bourgeous.

When Bourgeous, who is also a member of the marketing team at MityLite, told her department managers what she and her classmates were planning, the company generously offered to purchase the paint and other supplies needed to create the mural.

"The mural is everything I wanted and more," said Osborne. "I love the symbols that represent our community. We can't do this work alone. We require help and we have been blessed tremendously by a generous and caring community. From the day we opened our doors, we had individuals donating food, schools hosting food drives, and businesses donating shelving and other supplies."

About Tabitha's Way

Tabitha's Way is a food pantry located in Spanish Fork, Utah, and was founded by Wendy and Jody Osborne in June of 2010. The pantry started in a small location and began helping the food insecure of Southern Utah County. They relocated to their permanent, larger home in 2016 and opened a second facility in American Fork to help them serve more people. Learn more at https://tabithasway.org/how-to-help/.

About the UVU BFA Graphic Design Program

Situated in the heart of the "Silicon Slopes," the UVU graphic design program is uniquely situated to offer students cutting-edge learning, internship, and job-placement opportunities. As students use the latest software to practice communicating creatively with typography and imagery, they learn to approach problem-solving from marketing and artistic standpoints that resonate with target audiences. Courses emphasize creative, concept-intensive communication and effective design implementation in both print and interactive design. Learn more at https://www.uvu.edu/catalog/current/departments/art-and-design/art-and-design-graphic-design-emphasis-bfa/.

About MityLite

Based in Orem, Utah, MityLite is part of the MITY Incorporated family of product brands serving the business marketplace in hospitality, public assembly, higher education, government, restaurant and healthcare. MityLite manufactures award-winning and professionally designed furniture including banquet chairs, folding tables, portable staging and dance floors, folding and stacking chairs and carts. The other MITY brands include Holsag®, Bertolini®, XpressPort® and BRODA®. Learn more at mityinc.com.

