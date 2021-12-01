Higher Education Leaders to Share Their Success Strategies at Questex's Fierce Education Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Education brand, which is dedicated to rethinking higher education in a blended learning world, will host the 2021 Fierce Leaders in Higher Ed half-day digital event on December 8. The event will showcase those higher education leaders, educators and technologists that are embracing innovative ways of teaching, technologies and methods in this new hybrid learning environment.



Attendees will hear directly from nine higher educational professionals, nominated by their peers and selected by Fierce Education, and learn how they overcame the challenges during the past 18 months to better engage students, ensure accessibility and evaluate new business models to attract and retain students.

Speakers include:

Eric Bing, Chancellor, The College of Health Care Professions

Greg Flanik, Chief Information Officer, Baldwin Wallace University

Dr. Kayunta Johnson-Winters, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Texas at Arlington

Dr. Joe Sallustio, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Claremont Lincoln University

Dr. Eva Ponce, Executive Director, MITx MicroMasters Program in Supply Chain Management

MicroMasters Program in Supply Chain Management Dr. Stefani Boyer, Professor, Professor of Marketing, Bryant University

Dr. Krishna Pakala, Assistant Professor, Mechanical & Biomedical Engineering, Boise State University

Dr. Mira Lalovic-Hand, Senior Vice President and CIO, Rowan University

J. Cody Moyer, Associate Dean, Online Learning and Academic Support, Polk State College



"There are so many terrific stories of educators, leaders and technologies who are embracing innovative teaching practices and new technologies in this new blended learning environment," said Kathleen Connolly, VP of Fierce Education. "We created this event to recognize these extraordinary individuals and have them share their successes with our audience with the hope that they could use these stories as inspiration to replicate at their institutions."

To register to attend the 2021 Fierce Leaders in Higher Ed event, click here.

Course Hero is the diamond sponsor of the 2021 Fierce Leaders in Higher Ed event and Harriet Seitler, EVP will be interviewing Dr Michael Baston, President, Rockland Community College.

