Jones Soda COO Eric Chastain Named President of New Beverage Division

SEATTLE, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB:JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today announced the promotion of longtime executive team member Eric Chastain to serve as president of the new Jones Soda Beverage Division. The position was created as part of a leadership expansion related to the upcoming launch of a new cannabis-infused beverage and edibles business that was announced in July.



Chastain joined Jones Soda in 2001 as vice president of operations and has served as chief operating officer since 2014. As COO, he has managed day-to-day operations including supply chain and production, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, product development and customer service. He has also developed and managed the Company's growing fountain beverage and international export businesses, helped expand the direct-to-consumer business including the MyJones personalized label program, and worked closely with the marketing team to develop and execute strategic brand-building and revenue-generating programs.

In his new position, Chastain is responsible for continuing to drive the growth of the core Jones Soda beverage portfolio, including running all operations, supervising all functional areas, and executing the three-year strategic plan adopted last year for the craft soda side of the business. He will also help the new Jones Cannabis Division leverage the Company's brand equity and other synergies to build a strong presence in the cannabis beverage and edibles sector.

"Eric has been involved in every aspect of our craft soda business for 20 years, from the smallest operational detail to management of key house accounts and implementation of strategic growth initiatives," said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. "With his long experience and deep knowledge of the brand, I am fully confident that our new Jones Soda Beverage Division will thrive under his leadership."

"Our legacy craft soda business still has exceptional growth opportunities, both because of the brand equity we have built over the last two decades and because of the disciplined approach to business that Mark and our board chairman Jamie Colbourne brought to the organization last year," Chastain said. "Creating this new division signals that the Company remains committed to building its core soda business as it diversifies into the cannabis drinkable and edible space, and I will be working closely with our team to ensure that we continue the momentum we have established over the past 20 months. Soda revenues are growing, and my goal is to keep it that way."

Chastain's promotion is effective immediately. It marks the second expansion of the Jones Soda executive team in the last month, following the appointment of creative and marketing executive Bohb Blair to serve as the Company's first chief marketing officer. The CMO position was created in anticipation of significantly expanded brand management and marketing oversight needs when the new Jones Cannabis Division goes live.

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB:JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones' diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Cody Slach and Cody Cree

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

JSDA@gatewayir.com

Media Relations Contact

Jim Capalbo

jim@jillschmidtpr.com







