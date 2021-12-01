SpringServe Expands Team to Support Growing International Customer Base Following the Company's Acquisition by Magnite

Leon Siotis appointed as SpringServe's Head of International



SpringServe records 140% growth in publisher revenue in international markets in first three quarters of 2021

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading independent ad serving platform, announced today the appointment of Leon Siotis as Head of International. Leon was formerly the President of EMEA at SpotX. In this role, Leon will spearhead SpringServe's efforts outside of the US, working to ensure global publishers have access to the right technology to keep pace with the acceleration in CTV and online video (OLV) ad spend growth. The news follows SpringServe's acquisition by Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, earlier this year.

"I am excited to lead the SpringServe international team and strategy at a time when video publishers are excited to see how technology can unlock more opportunities for them," commented Leon Siotis, Head of International, SpringServe. "Following the significant growth in CTV ad spend across the globe, international customers increasingly require solutions to help them connect with the right advertisers while ensuring the viewer experience is preserved. SpringServe's video ad serving platform encompasses a robust monetisation and ad management tool set and I look forward to bringing this to more publishers."

The expansion of SpringServe's international team comes in direct response to the growth of its international CTV business: SpringServe customers saw over 140% growth in international revenue for the first 3 quarters of 2021. What's more, SpringServe CTV impressions grew by 100% internationally in Q3 2021 and CTV now represents over 60% of international impressions.

SpringServe currently works with a wide range of clients internationally, including LG, Molotov, and Rakuten Advertising, offering these companies an independent ad serving platform that operates with the flexibility they require.

"Working with SpringServe is a key component of our CTV advertising strategy," said James Collins, SVP Media Network at Rakuten Advertising. "With the growing CTV landscape becoming more complex to navigate, it is critical for us to have access to a tech provider that offers transparency, and flexibility - allowing us to monetise content without compromising the user experience across our platforms. The appointment of Leon and expansion of SpringServe's international team will allow us to capture more demand and help grow our business."

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kar Yi

klim@magnite.com

+1 (917) 658-1994

Alice Stephens

alice.stephens@withpr.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 7249 7769



