ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Staff Communication: Educational Partnerships

ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI960: Staff Communication: Educational Partnerships as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users December 1-31, 2021.

The quality of a relationship between two people is highly dependent on the quality of their communication. The better your communication skills are, the better your relationships will be in your professional as well as personal life. Developing effective communication skills is especially important in a child care environment, where little eyes are watching and learning from your every move. This course is designed to help child care directors, teachers, and staff develop effective communication skills.

While human language is an amazing tool for communication, it can also create barriers. As humans, our minds are naturally wired to begin learning language from the moment we are born. However, learning effective communication skills takes years of practice and, along the way, all of us make mistakes. Language is only one part of the communication puzzle. How you choose to say something (tone of voice, body language), when you choose to say it, and why the other person may think you are saying it are all important factors, as well.

Communication between two people is always a two−way street, and if one person does not make a true effort to understand what the other is saying, then the value of the communication begins to slip away. Nearly all experts agree that the single most important aspect of successful communication is the notion that what you say is less important than whether or not you understand what the other person says.

This course provides directors, administrators, and aspiring directors with a greater understanding of the value of good communication skills, as well as various techniques for listening and responding appropriately to staff, parents, and children. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able list key phrases to remember when communicating, identify ways to improve their communication skills, define active listening and explain methods to be used by staff members to effectively communicate among each other.

"All staff members should be encouraged and trained to use good communication techniques," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "This course will help students understand the ways in which effective communication strategies can improve the services and culture within a child care center, boosting employee morale and retention."

CCEI960: Staff Communication: Educational Partnerships is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. The course is also offered in Spanish. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

