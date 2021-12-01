MEDIA ALERT: Transform Group Clients at Art Basel Miami NFT Week

MIAMI, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Transform Group (https://transformgroup.com/), the original blockchain public relations firm, will have six of its clients presenting and available for interviews during Art Basel Miami and related NFT weeks throughout the week.

ArtGrails NFT Marketplace Launches with Ghostface Killah "Golden Eagle" NFT

Ghostface Killah's iconic 24k solid gold, "Golden Eagle Bracelet" will debut as a melted gold coin minted as a one-of-a-kind NFT designed by famed hip-hop jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills. The display kicks off the launch of ArtsGrails, a new NFT platform, and marketplace created by veteran art dealer to the stars, Avery Andon.

ArtGrails will host an invite-only, VIP event and art show in the design district of Miami to provide a truly custom experience of high-end art. The coin and the exclusive video of the NFT masterpiece will be auctioned off beginning November 30th and will run through December 11. "Burnt Golden Eagle'' NFT Editions will also be available via ArtGrails.com starting December 11th, at 4 PM EST. These artist collaborations will feature images of the coin, the legendary ‘Golden Eagle Bracelet', and the melting/minting process and are created in partnership with artists TillaVision and Andrew Ralph.

ArtGrails will also host a live invite-only video Q&A with Ghostface Killah at the NFT platform's VIP event on Friday, December 3. https://www.artgrails.com/

ArtGrails - Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and author of the New York Times #1 bestseller "Disloyal: A Memoir," is following up the success of his tell-all book with NFT-backed items telling the origin story of the controversial memoir.

Cohen is making available for auction the original handwritten first page of his bestselling memoir, which was written by the former Trump "Fixer", on personal letterhead while sitting in a holding cell in federal prison. Cohen's prison badge from his time in Otisville Federal Prison is also being auctioned and will be minted as a multi-edition NFT to be available on ArtGrails.

The handwritten page will be sold with an exclusive never-before-seen video NFT of Cohen writing the page by hand in his Otisville holding cell. Bidding for the manuscript will begin on December 1, at 5 PM EST, and end on December 12. NFT digital renderings of the prison badge will be available for minting beginning December 12, via ArtGrails.com. The NFT's, prison badge, and the physical memoir page will be exhibited at the ArtGrails NFT Exhibition, open December 1 - 12 in Miami's design district.

ArtGrails plans to host a media Q&A session with Cohen at the NFT platform's VIP event on Friday, December 3.

Accursed Share Unveils Frederic Auerbach NFTs

Accursed Share (https://accursedshare.art/), a production studio leveraging smart contract technology to push the boundaries of cryptoart, will release the first NFT collection by celebrity photographer Frederic Auerbach. The collection will consist of two NFT drops of the process and master photos of five A-lister celebrities. The NFT collection, titled "Captured Moment: The Master's Process," will center around five famous figures – Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, professional boxer Mike Tyson, actress and singer Zendaya Coleman, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and actress, producer and former model Sharon Stone.

Mint Gold Dust Geo-Dropping NFTs Over Miami Beach

Mint Gold Dust's NFT marketplace is hacking Miami Art Week with an augmented reality/GPS scavenger hunt for NFTs. In partnership with Illust Space, they will be geo-dropping Mint Gold Dust NFTs all throughout Miami Beach, allowing conference-goers to follow a map and use their phones to reveal the works hiding in plain sight. Participating in the hack is $Whale who will be showcasing rare NFTs from their famed collection, The Vault. These pieces will be geo-dropped inside one of Miami's hottest fairs. NFT drops will run from December 1-5th. Mint Gold Dust's Founder, Kelly LeValley Hunt, is available for additional questions.

SHAG (Jose Agle): Award-winning artist SHAG (www.shag.com) will be previewing his upcoming NFT drop, QittyQats (www.qittyqats.com), fresh from its sneak peak at San Diego Comic-Con. The first-ever NFT drop from the acclaimed California artist will consist of 10,300 randomly generated NFTs with more than 200 possible traits. SHAQ will be previewing the upcoming drop and available for interviews.

Transform Group will hold an Art Basel VIP closing party at the Miami home of founder Michael Terpin on Saturday, December 4, from 6-10 pm. Please inquire about getting on the guest list.

YellowHeart Debuts NFT Ticketing for SCOPE Art Show

YellowHeart, the NFT marketplace for ticketing and community tokens that accepts both crypto and credit card payments, will release NFT VIP tickets at SCOPE Art Show during Miami Art Week, making it the first art fair to issue NFTs as tickets. The tokens will feature unique editioned artwork tied to SCOPE's New Contemporary Program, presenting emerging and celebrated artists that define our cultural landscape across a variety of creative disciplines. Founded in 2017 by NYC-based music blockchain innovator and leader, Josh Katz, YellowHeart is the leading NFT marketplace for music NFTs, tickets, community tokens and more, working with artists such as the Kings of Leon, Maroon 5, the late XXXTentacion, ZHU, Burnley F.C., and more. Josh Katz is available for interviews.

