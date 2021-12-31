Ric Edelman's New Podcast, Videocast & Radio Show Launches New Year's Weekend

THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman
Now Available in 26 Radio Markets and on All Major Podcast Platforms
Ric Edelman, the 30-year radio veteran who was named six times to "The Heavy Hundred" by TALKERS magazine as one the 100 most important radio talk show hosts in America, this weekend launches THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman, his new nationally syndicated radio show airing in 26 radio markets nationwide and on all major podcast platforms.
Weekly episodes include interviews with captivating experts, exploring what Edelman calls, "the five personal finance topics that matter most" – longevity, retirement security, exponential technologies, digital assets, and health & wellness.
Edelman's first guest on his debut broadcast New Year's Weekend is Dr. Ken Dychtwald, founder of AgeWave and North America's foremost visionary and original thinker on aging. He's a dynamic and engaging speaker who twice received the American Society on Aging Award for outstanding national leadership.
"If you're alive in 2030, you will likely live to age 100 or beyond," Edelman said. "We need to make sure that your money lasts as long as you do, and that's why I'm focusing on the topics that matter to investors today. The investments of the past 40 years won't deliver the results you need in the future, so I'll be sharing the ideas and strategies you need to achieve success in the 21st century."
"Ric is the smartest guy I know about investments and financial planning," Dychtwald said. "It's an honor to be on his program for his debut show."
Radio affiliates include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Boston, and Philadelphia. Visit thetayf.com for a complete list of affiliates, airtimes, podcast platforms and video vignettes.
The program's debut sponsors are Edelman Financial Engines, Global X ETFs, Invesco, and Bitwise Asset Management. Initial advertisers include Choice and other leading financial services companies.
About Ric Edelman
Ric Edelman is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of 10 books on personal finance. He was ranked three times as the nation's #1 Independent Financial Advisor by Barron's and founded the nation's largest financial planning firm, now serving 1.3 million clients and managing $300 billion in AUM. Edelman is in both Research Magazine's and Barron's Financial Advisor Halls of Fame, and recipient of IARFC's Lifetime Achievement Award. Investment Advisor, RIABiz and InvestmentNews all named him one of the most influential people in the investment management profession. He is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of 10 books on personal finance with more than one million copies in print in seven languages.
About The Truth About Your Future LLC
The TAYF is a multi-platform media company, delivering information and education to consumers, investors and companies in the fields of longevity, retirement security, exponential technologies, blockchain and digital assets, and health and wellness. The company delivers its content via radio, podcast, videocast, website, newsletter, books, live events, webinars, keynote presentations, consulting, and an online store. Learn more at thetayf.com.
