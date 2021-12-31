Key Housing Announces January 2022 Norcal Corporate Housing Featured Listing in Rocklin California, California's 'Gold Country'



Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for all of California including Placer County, is proud to announce the winner of its featured listing for Northern California for January 2022 to be the Garnet Creek apartments located at 5002 Jewel Street in Rocklin, California.

"California's 'Gold Country' combines best-in-class historical tourism with close proximity to the technology hubs of Sacramento and Folsom," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "Corporate travelers not just to Placer County but also to Sacramento or Folsom can enjoy some 'Gold Country' tourism plus best-in-class corporate housing at our featured listing, the Garnet Creek apartments in Rocklin."

Persons who want to view the NorCal winner for December 2021 can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/garnet-creek/. That page highlights the incredible amenities of the designee. The complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with spectacular amenities like stainless steel appliances, gas range stoves, ample closet space, in-unit washer, and dryer, and a private balcony or patio. Corporate travelers who bring their pets will be happy to learn that the pet-friendly complex in Rocklin California has community amenities such as a saltwater swimming pool and heated spa. The fitness center, always a favorite of corporate travelers, is open 24-hours. Thus those looking for corporate housing in Placer County, near Folsom or Sacramento, or wanting to combine business with "Gold Country" tourism can do no better. Corporate travelers who are looking for Sacramento area corporate housing can click up to the resource page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/sacramento/ or reach out to Key Housing for a one-on-one consultation with a corporate housing expert. The company's service helps busy business travelers find corporate housing in hard-to-find California markets.

ABOUT KEY HOUSING

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. (https://www.keyhousing.com/) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

