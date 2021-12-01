Gunn | Jerkens Announces Jennifer Stoddard's Promotion to Senior Vice President

Gunn | Jerkens is excited to announce that after dedicating almost 13 incredible years to the growth and success of the company, Jennifer Stoddard has been promoted to Senior Vice President. A recognized creative powerhouse in the marketing world, Jennifer has become well known for developing groundbreaking brands, campaigns and engaging experiences for audiences far and wide.

Long Beach, CA November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Gunn | Jerkens (GJ) is excited to announce that after dedicating almost 13 incredible years to the growth and success of the company, Jennifer (Fidelman) Stoddard has been promoted to Senior Vice President. A recognized creative powerhouse in the marketing world, Jennifer has become well known for developing groundbreaking brands, campaigns and engaging experiences for audiences far and wide. In this new role, she will continue to leverage her outstanding leadership skills to spearhead key client initiatives while also bringing her unique perspective and entrepreneurial spirit to introduce innovative solutions to every challenge.

Over the years, Jennifer has honed her capabilities to deliver memorable brands and marketing strategies at scale for clients across North America. Her success can be attributed to her winning mindset ­­as a strategic futurist who’s always thinking about what’s next, what’s new and how digital technology can be used to elevate and enhance the customer experience. She’s never one to back away from a challenge, as she loves to roll up her sleeves and get under the hood and into the “why” as a mastermind of problem solving.

Jennifer is a big believer in the power of teamwork and has worked diligently with GJ leadership to build a thriving and ever-growing team of expert collaborators, thinkers, creators and doers. As a leader at GJ, she’s incredibly passionate about inspiring clients and team members to level up at every opportunity and achieve what they never thought imaginable.

“It is a great privilege and honor to announce the promotion of Jennifer Stoddard. Throughout the years, she has been and continues to be an anchor at GJ with her brilliance, vision and unselfish commitment. I am truly fortunate to work with such a talented leader, as she brings so much to this company and to me personally. One of the reasons for our ongoing success is Jennifer’s unwavering dedication, professionalism and business acumen. She continues to have a persevering ability to push GJ to the next level while remaining steadfast with her personal and company goals,” said Linda Gunn, President and founder of GJ.

On paper, Jennifer is a verifiable Ironman, philanthropist and proud recipient of the Team in Training Spirit Award—and after almost 20 years and a pandemic later, that still may be the accomplishment she’s most proud of.

This new role has given Jennifer a fresh outlook, and it’s no surprise that she already has her sights set on what’s next. We’re talking the fire-in-your-belly kind of drive to flip ideas on their head and reach into uncharted territory for GJ and their clients. As Jennifer would say, “Let’s do this!”

About Gunn | Jerkens

Gunn | Jerkens is a full-service creative marketing agency that specializes in brand building and placemaking across the nation. With an in-house team of strategists, marketers, creatives, interactive developers, copywriters, digital media masters, analytics geniuses and brand ambassadors, their goal is clear—to develop brands, experiences and solutions that inspire real connections while paving the way for measurable results. You can learn more at www.gunnjerkens.com.

Contact Information:

Gunn Jerkens

Tess Van Grootheest

310-365-0491

Contact via Email

www.gunnjerkens.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/850292

Press Release Distributed by PR.com