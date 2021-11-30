Utah Attorney General, Sean Reyes, and Hall of Fame Baylor Coach, Grant Teaff, Honored for Leading National Initiative to Protect America's Children

Salt Lake City, UT November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WACO, Texas (November 30, 2021) Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton were honored alongside legendary former Baylor football coach Grant Teaff for their leadership in promoting the National Child ID Program.

On October 16, at halftime of Baylor’s home football game versus Brigham Young University, Reyes, an alumnus of BYU, and Paxton, a Baylor alum, were recognized for their work re-establishing the Child ID program nationwide. Joining them on the field was Coach Teaff, who originally co-founded the program in the 1990s along with other iconic football coaches such as BYU’s Lavell Edwards.

Kenny Hansmire, former NFL player and current National Director of the Child ID Program, said this about Coach Edwards and AG Reyes, “I know Lavell is looking down from Heaven with a smile today. He didn’t smile a lot on the field, but he is today. He cared for Coach Teaff dearly. And he’d be so proud of AG Reyes picking up the ball and getting it across the goal line with this program he loved. The fact that it’s BYU and Baylor alums leading the nation together makes it all the better.”

The Child ID program is over two decades old, but recently underwent a re-launch after several years of transition. Reyes leads the resurgence nationwide, bringing law enforcement, corporations, educators and policy makers together in a bi-partisan effort. Many attorneys general have responsibility for finding missing and abducted children in their respective states.

“Our Child Abduction Response Team (CART) in Utah has one of the most difficult jobs imaginable. Tools like Child ID, give us the best chance to safely recover and reunite children with their families,” commented Reyes.

According to Reyes: “Parents gather the fingerprints, hair samples and other info and keep the kits safely in their homes. They never have to show them to anyone, unless, heaven forbid, their child goes missing. Then, if they choose to share it, every bit of data in the kit can be crucial for us in law enforcement to find their child.”

In Utah, the Child ID program is led by the Attorney General’s Office and sponsored by Vivint Smart Home, Rocky Mountain Power and Johnson & Johnson. It is administered with the help of local Sheriffs, Police Chiefs and schools.

The Child ID program has long been supported by collegiate and NFL coaches, players, owners and organizations including the American Football Coaches Association.

