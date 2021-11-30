Eminent Spine's Cervical Stand-Alone System Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance in November 2021

Eminent Spine's Cervical Stand-Alone System includes PEEK, Titanium and 3D Printed Titanium footprints. The implants are offered as non-sterile.

Plano, TX November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eminent Spine received 510(k) approval of their Cervical Stand-Alone System as of November 5, 2021. Eminent Spine will release the Cervical Stand-Alone System at the 49th CSRS conference in Atlanta, GA on December 1st – 3rd. The cervical implant was designed with the following: a tapered nose which allows for ease of insertion, lordosis for ease of insertion, self-distraction, and aggressive teeth for implant fixation. Micro-teeth on the top faces of the implant prevent micro-migration and micro-motion. The locking tab shows visible security of self-tapping, self-drilling screws. There is one universal driver for screws and locking tab for ease in the OR. Surgeon’s feedback has been positive regarding the simplicity of the instrumentation and numerous footprints offered.

Eminent Spine's Cervical Stand-Alone System includes non-sterile implants with a wide range of implant profiles with both fixed and variable screw options. The Cervical Stand-Alone System is accompanied by Eminent Spine’s extensive cervical IBFD cages, which are available in PEEK, Machined Titanium and 3D Printed Titanium* (*pending 510(k) approval) and also the newly released “Anterior Cervical Plate System.”

