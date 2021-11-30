New General-Purpose Microsoft Azure VMs Featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Handled More Web Traffic Than Older Azure VMs in Principled Technologies Study

Tests compared Ddsv5 series VMs with Ddsv4 VMs featuring 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Durham, NC November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) compared two generations of Microsoft Azure VMs in WordPress web traffic processing tests:

· New Ddsv5 series VMs featuring 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors

· Older Ddsv4 series VMs featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors

PT found that the new general-purpose Ddsv5 VMs handled up to 1.53 times as many WordPress requests per second compared to the previous-generation Ddsv4 series VMs, suggesting that the new VMs may be able to support a greater volume of web traffic. This advantage could allow businesses more room to grow their userbases without overwhelming their web servers.

To learn more about the PT work with the Microsoft Azure Ddsv5 series VMs, read the full report at https://facts.pt/Hz8dkm9

