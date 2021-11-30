 Skip to main content

ARIDO Power House House Presenting Multi Billion Dollar Collection During Art Basel 2021

PR.com  
November 30, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Founded by a scion descendant of the Maimonides, a prominent 11th century family, that set sail to South East Asia bringing gems and luxury goods back to Europe, Jesse Raphael & Celebrity Guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art and history.

Manhattan, NY November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Founded in 1970 in Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong. Defined by its city and region, each show is unique.

When ARIDO market value crossed a trillion dollars the reason was very simple, it makes Art that a lot of people are willing to spend a lot of money on.

Among ARIDO celebrity clientele are Viola Davis, Sharon Stone and Salma Hayek the wife of Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering group, which also owns Christie’s auction house.

ARIDO power house gives special thanks to:

- “APPLETINIES” the world's most exquisite apple chocolate.
- “6X” by Dr. Nicholas Leslie Grant that redefines his ancestors' heritage.
- Wall Street banking systems.

ARIDO will showcase the collection at a private viewing for Art Basel elite connoisseurs December 2, 2021.

Contact Information:
ARIDO Jewelry
Thomas Chappell
310-270-7750
www.aridojewelry.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/850088

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

