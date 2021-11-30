The Grove Center for The Arts & Media Announces Cryptocurrency Donations for GivingTuesday

Dana Point, CA November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Grove Center for The Arts & Media is announcing it is now accepting cryptocurrency donations for its artist grant program. The Grove Center is a Southern California 501c3 non-profit arts organization that offers artistic grants, scholarships and fiscal sponsorship for artists. In the past 19 years, The Grove has granted more than $150,000 to individual artists and arts organizations.

Founder and Chairman of the Board Joey O'Connor stated, “With the explosion of blockchain and cryptocurrency, we are excited to stay on the leading edge of technology with our artists and art patrons. The Grove depends on the generosity of art patrons who want to see artists make positive cultural contributions. Cryptocurrency and new NFT developments enable a whole new pathway for art patrons to generously support artists. Our website is ready for GivingTuesday and we are eager to see how generous patrons will respond.”

In addition to The Grove’s popular experiential programs that empower artists to successfully integrate faith and artistic works, The Grove is announcing key events and programs for 2022. The Grove will offer $20,000 in Grants for Artists, The Artist Showcase and a series of transformational artist workshops and gatherings.

Executive Director Bob Murphy said, “Over the last 19 years, The Grove has developed original educational programs specifically tailored to address the needs and goals of artists in the church. 2022 is going to be an exciting year. What we are preparing for the artists in our growing community is unique, innovative and powerful. Enabling artists to effectively live and produce in a way that fully integrates their faith and creativity is our primary work. Everything we are planning for 2022 reflects this vision.”

The Artist Showcase is The Grove’s hallmark annual event, featuring artists' work from an array of disciplines in the visual arts as well as performing arts and music. The Artist Showcase provides a crucial venue experience for artists and provides a unique experience for a diverse audience of people who normally do not get local opportunities to experience art and performance at a high level of quality.

For more information and to support The Grove Center for the Arts & Media, please visit https://www.thegrovecenter.org/invest-in-artists

Contact Information:

The Grove Center for The Arts & Media

Bob Murphy

949-842-8450

Contact via Email

www.thegrovecenter.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/850140

Press Release Distributed by PR.com