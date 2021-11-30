Veiss Innovation Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Feature Rich Precision Knife

Huntersville, NC November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Veiss Innovation LLC launched a new Kickstarter campaign for a precision knife on November 30, 2021.

The patent-pending knife, called the STIK, was designed in the United States by a team of engineering, design and marketing professionals with over 80 combined years of experience developing successful consumer products.

Frustrated with the inferior quality of precision knives on the market, Veiss Innovation with input from University Architecture and Design students developed a tool for professionals and serious hobbyists.

Patent-pending features that make the STIK knife unique include a secure blade locking mechanism, a locking safety cap and a storage area in the handle for quick access to five additional blades. These enhancements are aimed to provide superior usability, performance and a higher degree of safety over precision knives currently available.

