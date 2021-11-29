Majestic Residences Assisted Living Franchise System Expands to Dominican Republic with a Master Franchise Agreement with SaritaCelestec Homes

Majestic Residences is proud to announce their international expansion to Latin America & The Caribbean Islands. The Dominican Republic will host the first of many Majestic Residences residential assisted living homes under a new Master Franchise licensing agreement with CEO Lucia Sarita of The SaritaCelestec Homes. "We're excited to create new higher standards for assisted living homes in the Dominican Republic," stated Majestic Residences Co-Founder and CEO, Chuck Bongiovanni.

“We’re excited to create new higher standards for assisted living homes in the Dominican Republic,” stated Majestic Residences Co-Founder and CEO, Chuck Bongiovanni. “The current care is below substandard and Majestic Residences and The SaritaCelestec Homes will greatly improve the quality of life for both elderly Dominicans and US Citizens retiring in this beautiful country.”

Part of Majestic Residences’ innovative growth strategy includes creating a quasi-first-of-its-kind multi-national “assisted living time share” program. Bongiovanni explains, “Many times baby boomers in America want to go on extended out-of-the-country vacations but cut them short due to a loved one receiving care back in the states."

With the Latin America and Caribbean Master Franchise operations in place, those baby boomers can take mom or dad with them on vacation, perhaps for the very first time. This gives the family the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation, while knowing their loved one is safe and receiving excellent care a only few miles away in one of their homes. They can get together for special dinners or just enjoy each other’s company in a relaxing and tropical environment.

Families who take advantage of the Latin America and Caribbean “get-away,” won’t pay any extra fees to use the international network of homes. Better yet, their current room, back in the states will be held at no cost to them.

The SaritaCelestec Homes founder, Lucia Sarita states, “We are converting an existing private school in the City of Santo Domingo to a 20-bed residential assisted living home. With limited governmental oversight, this first community will be a beacon for quality care for the Dominican Republic, and is expected to be opened in early 2022.” The new Majestic Residences community is conveniently located across the street from one of the city’s most prestigious country clubs. With plenty of available caregivers and a low cost of living, monthly resident fees can start at a very affordable price of $1,500.00 USD per month.

Sarita, an experienced Health Care professional and nurse in New York and has roots in Santo Domingo where she grew up. Sarita states, "It has always been my vision and dream to improve care for seniors in my country."

Sarita’s inspiration came from her “Mama Tete,” after she was diagnosed with dementia. Her family struggled for almost a year researching the most comfortable and affordable assisted living home for her in Santo Domingo. They found it very challenging due to poor care conditions.

In partnering with Majestic Residences, SaritaCelestec Homes will serve a greater purpose in providing safe, comfortable communities close to loved ones in Santo Domingo and other parts of the Dominican Republic and other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

About Majestic Residences

Majestic Residences is a residential assisted living home franchise co-founded by Chuck Bongiovanni and the late Gene Guarino. Bongiovanni was the founder of CarePatrol Franchise Systems, LLC, the largest senior placement franchise in the nation. Currently, Majestic Residences has over 30 franchises awarded with 6 of them in operation in Arizona, Texas and Kansas and is best known for high-tech assisted living homes. Additional franchises will be opening in Tennessee, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio and Oregon by the end of Q2 in 2022. Majestic Residences in well on its way to their goal of becoming the largest Residential Assisted Living Home franchise system in the near foreseeable future.

About The SaritaCelestec Homes

SaritaCelestec Homes a Majestic Residences Master Franchise for Latin America and the Caribbean Islands. Their goal is to run premium quality assisted living centers providing residents with a broad range of premium care and assisted living solutions. In collaboration with Majestic Residence, SaritaCelestec homes’ goal is to open between 24-30 franchises in the Dominican Republic and subsequently in Latin America, within the next 3 to 5 years. Their first community is projected to open in Q1 of 2022, converting a private school to a 20-bed residential assisted living home in the beautiful neighborhood of Arroyo Hondo, Santo Domingo.

