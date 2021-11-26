Jornaya and Infutor Officially Support the Lead Generation World Lead Buyer Scholarship Program

San Diego, CA November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lead Generation World, the home to the lead generation industry, in partnership with Infutor and Jornaya, is pledging up to $100,000 of free registrations for its upcoming Lead Generation World conference taking place January 16, 17, and 18, 2022 in beautiful San Diego, to end lead buyers.

The mission of Lead Generation World is to help companies navigate the lead generation and performance marketing industry in a meaningful way via its unparalleled education and networking opportunities.

“As a lead buyer once myself, who was responsible for buying hundreds of mortgage and insurance leads a day, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to find quality partners and also how to implement the best lead management process that would enable us to close as many leads as possible into sales,” said CEO of Lead Generation World, Michael Ferree. “I am so excited that we are able to partner with two amazing companies, Infutor and Jornaya, that share a passion for helping brands and lead buyers be more successful with their lead generation efforts.”

Both Infutor, a consumer identity management expert, and Jornaya, a leader in consumer behavioral data, compliance, and marketing intelligence, have committed to ensuring that lead buyers have the opportunity to attend one of the leading performance marketing conferences in the world by monetarily supporting the Lead Buyer Scholarship program.

“We are honored to join our valued partner Jornaya at the 2022 Lead Generation World conference to create opportunities for others to attend what we believe is an invaluable experience for marketers,” said Zora Senat, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at Infutor Data Solutions. “In today’s environment, marketers not only want to understand who their customers are, they want to create experiences and offer products and services that are relevant - all in real-time. We look forward to bringing our capabilities to a broader audience at Lead Generation World.”

“Jornaya appreciates the opportunity to help bring more lead buyers to Lead Generation World,” said Matt Stone, Jornaya's Head of Marketing. “Jornaya is the only company who can tell CMOs when their customers and prospects start shopping for their products, without sharing any personally identifiable information. We're excited to help more performance marketers and lead buyers experience this value and meet together in San Diego next year.”

Lead Generation World will be hosting their next conference in sunny San Diego at the Town & Country Resort, just five minutes from the airport, downtown and the beach. The conference includes multiple lead buyer specific sessions, innovative and forward-thinking lead generation specific sessions, an amazing keynote from Shark Tank star Daymond John, a golf tournament, dozens of networking events that also include two with amazing live music, and all at an excellent venue.

“We want to invite all end lead buyers to visit our application page and apply to take advantage of this amazing offer. We also want to invite all parties of the lead generation industry to consider attending what we think will be the best lead generation conference of 2022. If you want to experience a conference incomparable to others, that will drive more revenue into your business, at a venue that highlights fresh air and fresh ideas, then Lead Generation World is the conference for you,” said Michael Ferree.

The application process requires that all approved applicants be certified as an end lead buyer. An end lead buyer is a brand that does not sell leads, provide services to lead buyers (i.e. Call Center, CRM, SaaS company, etc), or is a marketing agency working on behalf of a lead buyer.

For more information, please visit: www.LeadGenerationWorld.com/sandiego.

