Yoga Clothes Revolution: HerGymClothing Shows the Power of Profession in Textile Supply EXPO

Hangzhou, China November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In May 2021, Textile Supply EXPO and Global Outdoor Fashion Exhibition are grandly opened in Shanghai. It involves product fields such as outdoor clothing, travel supplies, and yoga supplies. Over 3500 suppliers participated. As a professional women's fashion sportswear brand, HerGymClothing received unanimous praise at home and abroad.

The Textile Supply EXPO has been successfully held thirteen times so far, becoming the leading exhibition in China's outdoor products industry. It is the most effective channel for manufacturers to open domestic and foreign markets, display and promote new products, exchange new technologies.

With 20 famous cooperator yoga manufactures, HerGymClothing shows its power well in this EXPO: the area of factory increased to 20000㎡, its 600+ employees can produce 4000000 pieces per month. In March 2021, the brand’s factories won "Super Factory" in Alibaba, becoming the supplier of high-end yoga manufacturers.

EXPO aims to help major merchants to easily and efficiently obtain sales leads, promote new products, establish corporate and brand images, thereby further enhancing market competitive advantages.

Today, With SGS, BSCI authoritative certification, ISO9001 quality certification, CQC certification, HerGymClothing become the partner of many domestic and foreign customers in this exhibition.

As a well-known yoga wear brand, a bunch of media and customers were attracted by achievements in colors, fabric, and styles that HerGymClothing has obtained in recent years.

Colors: pink, Ice blue, rose and etc., any color can be found in hergymclothing.com - the online store of the brand.

Fabric: HerGymClothing has developed many technology fabrics, especially Nuls, Full Power, Lycra, and etc. For example:

• Nuls Series - Skin-friendly, nude color, very soft, making you feel like wear nothing and better enjoy yoga exercise.

•Full Power series: High Support, Superb compression performance, superb resilience performance, good breathability, suitable for all high-intensity sports.

Style: HerGymClothing owns 800 different styles and is going to add more: seamless, honeycomb, tie-dye and etc.

Thanks to Textile Supply EXPO, many business partners have witnessed the success of HerGymClothing, the brand located in China. With scientific management, good service, and credit, its gym clothes are exported to Europe, America, other countries, and regions, it has established long-term business relationships with overseas traders and wholesalers now. Strictly quality control system assure its partners of competitive price, best quality, on-time delivery. HerGymClothing is committed to providing every person with affordable and professional women's activewear, becoming the industry benchmark.

Company Name:

Yujie Trading Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Peiliang Qiu

Email: service@hergymclothing.com

Tel: +8613456253203

Website: https://www.hergymclothing.com

