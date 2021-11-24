P3 Tech Consulting and PMG Join Forces to Bring Greater Value to Industry Clients

Two high-powered, Marketing Agencies join forces with a Leveraged Relationship Agreement (LRA) that combines their strengths and expertise.

Boston, MA November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ed Hennessy – CEO – PMG has announced that his company has joined forces with P3 Tech Consulting, a dynamic organization dedicated to the Drone Industry.

The companies have put a Leveraged Relationship Agreement (LRA) in-place, which will allow their strengths and expertise to be combined, which goes beyond what either company could deliver independently.

P3 Tech is a veteran and woman-owned business headed-up by Dawn Zoldi (Colonel, USAF Retired), who spent 28 years of service in the Air Force in progressive, senior roles which included working under the command of General James Mattis at U.S. Central Command. This allowed Zoldi to gain an insider’s view from a military perspective and acquire expertise in Unmanned Aerial and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) systems which contributed to her reputation as an industry expert. She is also a licensed attorney.

Woman and Drones, a leading industry advocate, recognized Dawn Zoldi as one the top five Women to Watch in the Unmanned Aerial Systems market in 2019. This year, she was listed as one of the Top 62 Women in Aerospace and Aviation to follow on LinkedIn.

Zoldi is sought after and contributes valuable Industry articles to major publications and is the driver behind the highly-successful Dawn of Drones podcast, which is linked to DroneLife, the foremost news publication dedicated to the Commercial Drone Industry. The podcast is broadly focused on the civil and military AAM, drone and autonomous industry ecosystem and streams weekly to more than 215,000 across multiple social media platforms attracting industry leaders, strategy and business development experts.

In addition to the podcast and copywriting services that P3 Tech provides, its offerings include: consulting and guidance on policies, regulations and plans revolving around the drone/AAM industry; expert presentations and publications; conference planning and other support services.

Hennessy’s background is grounded in the high-tech field with dedication to the Aerospace and Defense target segments spanning over three plus decades.

His early-stage experience was working with major computer makers, which he deems the training ground and then migrating to smaller technology companies like Mercury Systems, where he created, built and developed the Defense business. This set the foundation for what Mercury and other companies that he has contributed to along the way have become.

This experience fueled him to start PMG, a high-powered, Market Programs Specialist over a decade ago – continuing to work with Technology companies focused on the Aerospace and Defense target segments.

Hennessy is a seasoned, well-recognized veteran in the COTS Embedded Market. He has authored many works including the "Mission Ready COTS" Industry Guidebook, "COTS Supportability & the Life-Cycle Proposition" and "Beyond COTS: Repackaging, Reformatting & Tech Transfers” and continues to provide Industry and Opinion articles to major publications. He has participated in key industry panels, has been a keynote speaker in E-casts dedicated to various technologies/applications and has been tapped as an industry executive to comment on disruptive and emerging technologies.

PMG’s forte and core business is Market Programs that tackle tough and demanding business and marketing challenges. PMG works with Technology companies collaboratively and leverages its program methodology/process orientation and unique techniques to design, develop and implement effective programs that generate tangible results. This is complemented by added-value services that bring PMG clients and Investment sources to the table to do business.

P3 Tech and PMG will leverage their rich industry relationships to create opportunities for their programs and services.

PMG will also factor P3 Tech’s unique range of services into Client Programs on an as-needed basis.

Dawn Zoldi commented, “Whether in life, or in business, we all thrive through strong relationships. P3 Tech connects people with a passion for advanced tech platforms with a range of services to elevate their businesses. Now we can connect our clients with PMG to tap into their extensive aerospace and defense network, particularly on the military side. Conversely, PMG’s existing clients that want to cross over into the commercial sector can work with us to increase their brand visibility. I’m excited to see how this synergy will uplift our partners and, in the end, the UAS/AAM industry!”

This relationship is a milestone for both organizations.

Ed Hennessy indicated, “These types of leveraged relationships are becoming essential to business success, as no one source can do it all. Our team has been tracking P3 Tech and Dawn Zoldi’s progress for some time and given that Unmanned Vehicles are an area of emphasis for PMG – it made sense to consider a relationship that could benefit both parties. It is also an honor to work with an Industry Leader like Zoldi.”

About PMG

PMG is a high-powered, Market Program Specialist dedicated to the Aerospace and Defense target segments working with Innovative Technology companies.

Areas of Focus include:

•Vertical Industry and Market Development Programs •Product Introduction/Launch and Roll-Out Campaigns •Channel Partner and Strategic Alliance Programs •Target Account and Opportunity Development Programs (B2B) •Competitive Replacement and Attack Campaigns •Competitive Positioning and Sales Training Workshops •Investor Development and Support Programs

PMG works with clients on a project-specific or Strategic Alliance basis. The company’s client base spans from Blue Chip companies to small-to-medium, early-stage and start-up operations.

About P3 Tech Consulting

P3 Tech is a full-service, dedicated Industry source that specializes in helping clients develop effective Strategic Plans, provides guidance for policies and programs on cutting-edge Legal Tech issues, delivers unique Law-Tech Connect™ Educational Programs that partner with Academia, the legal Ecosystem, Technical Programs and Commercial Expos and various support services including: Expert presentations and publications on tech and legal issues, copywriting and editing services and Advocacy Coaching. P3 Tech is the host for Dawn of Drones podcast on all DroneLife platforms. The company’s focus is on unmanned aircraft systems including advanced air mobility, urban traffic management, eVTOL aircraft, vertiports, unmanned underwater vehicles and automated driving systems.

