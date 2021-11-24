Azure Virtual Machines Based on 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7V13 Processors Delivered Greater Performance on MySQL and Spark Machine Learning Workloads at a Lower Cost

Despite having lower Pay-as-You-Go pricing, Azure Standard_ HB120-64rs_v3 virtual machines based on 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7V13 processors outperformed Azure Standard_E64ds_v4 virtual machines based on Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL processors in benchmark testing.

Durham, NC November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Moving database and machine learning workloads to the cloud is a popular choice at the moment, but cloud service provider (CSP) bills can easily get out of hand. This makes it critical for organizations to do their homework and determine which virtual machines (VMs) can deliver strong performance while remaining cost-effective.

To help in this endeavor, Principled Technologies ran MySQL and Spark machine learning workloads on Azure VMs powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7V13 processors and Azure VMs powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL processors. They also examined Pay-as-You-Go pricing for the two options.

The report states, “In our testing, Azure Standard_HB120-64rs_v3 virtual machines powered by AMD EPYC 7V13 processors outperformed VMs powered by Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL processors on OLTP and machine learning workloads, increasing throughput by as much as 107 percent. Looking at Pay-as-You-Go pricing of Azure VMs, we also found that selecting Standard_HB120-64rs_v3 virtual machines with AMD EPYC 7V13 processors for the VM configurations we tested could lower a company’s monthly expenditure on cloud by as much as 21 percent compared to selecting Standard_E64ds_v4 VMs with Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL processors.”

To learn more, read the report https://facts.pt/RzLQcyo, and check out the MySQL infographic https://facts.pt/PHnOKxe and the Spark machine learning infographic https://facts.pt/QnqUr80.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/849511

Press Release Distributed by PR.com