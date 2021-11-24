Texas-Based Wholesale Horsepower to Offer US Distribution of Verkline Suspension Products

Garland, TX November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wholesale Horsepower is bringing North American distribution and warehousing to the entire line of Verkline performance chassis & suspension components including subframes, control arms, suspension links, top mounts, bushings, and transmission mounts for many popular performance platforms. Verkline is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland where their products are designed, test-fit, and manufactured in-house. Verkline products will be warehoused at Wholesale Horsepower’s offices near Dallas, Texas and distributed as Verkline USA alongside their other flagship brand ECUMaster USA. Verkline will be on display at the 2021 PRI show in the Verkline North America booth (#2445) in the green hall. See the entire line of Verkline products line at www.verklineusa.com.

Zach Denney, CEO of ECUMaster USA said, “We’re thrilled to distribute Verkline’s current products, as well as helping to test and release future products for all enthusiast vehicle platforms. Verkline’s experience in engineering, kinematics and manufacturing bring extra capability to racers of all disciplines. Our experience in marketing, sales, and distribution are a perfect pairing with their experience.”

“We are very excited to be working with WHP and that Verkline products will be available directly to customers from their North American warehouse. Local support and shipping will greatly improve access to our parts, avoiding the turbulence associated with international shipments right now.” said Albert Szybinski, CEO of Verkline global.

About Wholesale Horsepower

Wholesale Horsepower “WHP” is a Dallas-based distributor and manufacturer of high performance aftermarket automotive components. Founded by Zach Denney in 2014, WHP has championed the ECUMaster brand in North America working hand in hand with their team in Krakow, Poland to push their full-line racing electronics to compete with the top brands in the racing industry. WHP also designs and manufactures wiring adapters, sensors, and other engine management accessories.

About Verkline

Verkline is a designer, developer and manufacturer of aftermarket high performance and motorsport chassis upgrade products. These products include subframes, uprights, control arms, suspension links, top mounts, bushings, and transmission mounts. As time goes on, Verkline aims to develop more products to drop lap times and drag times.

For Verkline North America

Zach Denney

Wholesale Horsepower

+1 817-523-9947

sales@verklineusa.com

For Verkline

Albert Szybinski

Verkline Global

+48 509873854

Contact Information:

Wholesale Horsepower

Zach Denney

817-523-9947

Contact via Email

www.verklineusa.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/849725

Press Release Distributed by PR.com