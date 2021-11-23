Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in iSignthis Limited

Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 100,000,000 Shares of iSignthis Limited. The Shares are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ISX," have been suspended from trading since October 2, 2019. The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with iSignthis Limited. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.

Minnetonka, MN November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 100,000,000 Shares of iSignthis Limited (“Shares”), an amount equal to approximately 9.1% of the total issued Shares at a price of $0.01 (1 cent) in Australian Dollars per Share (“Offer”).

Shareholders should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made, and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Shareholder may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer which contains the applicable terms and conditions.

Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Transfer Form without charge by visiting their website at: https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling them at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.

Contact Information:

Alternative Liquidity Capital

Jacob Mohs

(888) 884-8796

Contact via Email

alternativeliquidity.net

