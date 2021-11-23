Pangea Properties Gifts Thanksgiving Meal Baskets to Its Residents in Need

Pangea Properties, through its 501(c)(3) arm Pangea Cares, undertook the assembly and distribution of the baskets in Chicago and Indianapolis for the fourth straight year.

Chicago, IL November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Chicago-based Pangea Properties (Pangea), through its nonprofit 501(c)(3) community service arm, Pangea Cares, assembled and personally delivered Thanksgiving baskets for in-need residents of their properties in Chicago and Indianapolis. Pangea’s annual turkey basket giveaway is a continuation of a program first launched in 2018.

Pangea team members in both cities volunteered their time putting together each basket, which included a turkey, as well as traditional favorites such as green beans, stuffing, cornbread, potatoes, corn, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, cookies and more. Employees of Pangea then hand-delivered the baskets on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, ensuring the residents had enough time to prepare for the holiday.

“The holidays can be a stressful time, particularly when you’re facing financial challenges and worried about the cost and time spent to prepare a festive meal,” said Pete Martay, chief executive officer of Pangea Properties. “Our residents are the reason we’re in business and their well-being is important to all of us at Pangea. I couldn’t be prouder of our employees, who were happy to donate their time to help out those in need.”

In all, Pangea assembled and delivered almost 200 baskets. In accordance with pandemic-related recommendations from the CDC and other authorities, the baskets are intended for individual households, not large gatherings.

“Going around to our properties and delivering these baskets, I was able to see firsthand just how impactful a small act of kindness can be,” said Martay. “The delight and gratitude that our residents expressed really drove home for me the important role we as a company play in the lives of so many people.”

Pangea plans to continue its Thanksgiving basket giveaways in the future, with the goal of reaching out to as many residents in need as possible.

About Pangea Properties:

Pangea Properties is a Chicago-based private real estate investment trust founded in 2008 by Al Goldstein to provide quality, affordable housing. Pangea Properties acquires value-add apartment buildings and renovates them as workforce housing, investing almost $500 million in 12 years to acquire and rehabilitate almost 13,000 units in Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore. By doing so, Pangea Properties helps to improve neighborhoods block by block and catalyze nearby development. At a time when most U.S. cities face a workforce housing shortage, Pangea Properties has committed to this housing sector, holding assets for the long term and working to be a positive force in residents’ lives and in the neighborhoods it serves.

Contact Information:

Taylor Johnson

Matt Baker

(312) 267-4512

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/849652

Press Release Distributed by PR.com