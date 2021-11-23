PT Releases Studies Comparing Dell EMC PowerEdge XS Servers to Previous-Generation Servers

Principled Technologies (PT) tested the transactional database and VDI performance of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-powered Dell EMC PowerEdge XS servers vs. popular previous-generation options powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Durham, NC November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For organizations looking to upgrade their servers to support more database transactions or virtual desktop sessions, performance and power efficiency are two important considerations. In a new study, Principled Technologies compared the transactional database performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R750xs server powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with that of a PowerEdge R740xd server powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. In another study, they measured virtual desktop infrastructure performance from a 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-powered Dell EMC PowerEdge R650xs against that of a 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-powered PowerEdge R640.

In addition to being equipped with current-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the Dell EMC PowerEdge XS servers also offered support for PCI Express (PCIe) Gen 4 and the latest memory, networking, storage, and security technologies. On the tests they ran, PT found that the PowerEdge XS servers delivered stronger performance as well as better power efficiency than the previous-generation servers.

For more details, read the transactional database report at https://facts.pt/LhESUVb, see the VDI report at https://facts.pt/kFl8QAd, or watch the video at https://facts.pt/jEnnvic.

