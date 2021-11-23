VMware vSphere with VMware Tanzu Delivered Greater Resource Efficiency and Pod Density Than Bare-Metal Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

The virtualized VMware vSphere platform with Tanzu reduced storage and memory usage and supported more than six times as many Kubernetes pods.

Durham, NC November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Many organizations use Kubernetes container orchestration software to deploy, maintain, and manage containers at scale. Principled Technologies executed a series of Kubernetes resource management scenarios on two on-premises cloud platforms with Kubernetes integrations: VMware vSphere with Tanzu and bare-metal Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

The first phase of testing used VMware vSphere 7U2 and OpenShift 4.7 to determine the number of pods that each environment supported. The second phase of testing used VMware vSphere 7U2 and OpenShift 4.8 to measure storage and memory usage in the two environments.

The report from the second phase summarizes the findings: “The vSphere with Tanzu platform offered better resource management, reducing storage usage by up to 28 percent and memory usage by 22 percent. In addition, it supported greater pod density and its approach to dynamic resource allocation offered some advantages over that of OpenShift. These advantages make vSphere with Tanzu a strong choice for organizations using Kubernetes container orchestration software.”

To learn more, read the pod density report at https://facts.pt/VSvdKGc and the storage and memory report at https://facts.pt/yZoY2XZ.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/849514

Press Release Distributed by PR.com