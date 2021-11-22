 Skip to main content

Documentary "Think Outside the Box" Filming in Joshua Tree, CA

PR.com  
November 22, 2021 7:18am   Comments
"Think Outside The Box," a documentary on rodenticide filming in Joshua Tree, CA

Joshua Tree, CA November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Filmmaker Navah Raphael films her first documentary, "Think Outside The Box" exposing the growing operation of rodenticide being used by a great number of hosts managing Short Term Rentals in Joshua Tree, CA.

Navah had witnessed a beautiful indigenous White Antelope Tailed Squirrel exit a black bait box and "realized in that moment the wildlife were showing me they needed help." It is her purpose to create poison free zones in all Joshua Tree wildlife habitats.

"Think Outside The Box" is produced and directed by Navah Raphael. Her husband, Vincent Maeder is co-producer and cameraman. Distribution is through their production company, Backbone Trail Arts.

Tagline: You Poison One. You Poison All.

Contact: backbone.trail.arts@gmail.com

