Principled Technologies Releases Study Showing a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 Server Met Verification Standards for Three Milestone XProtect Video Workloads

In conjunction with Dell Technologies engineers, PT found that a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server with a PowerEdge XE7420 node met stringent verification standards with four archivers.

Durham, NC November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When selecting a platform to run safety and security video workloads, choosing a server with high storage capacity, reliability, and storage tiering options can help balance business needs. Working with Dell Technologies engineers from the Dell EMC Safety and Security Industrial Edge Solutions Validation Lab, Principled Technologies (PT) verified that a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server with a single PowerEdge XE7420 node met verification standards for three different Milestone XProtect Corporate 2020 R3 video workloads, with support for four archivers with up to 280 cameras.

According to the report, “The PowerEdge XE7420 node met verification standards with four archivers across three continuous‑recording video workloads, each with 280 cameras (4Mb/s): 1) under normal load, 2) during a simulated disk failure and rebuild on Tier 1 storage, and 3) during a simulated disk failure and rebuild on Tier 2 storage.”

To learn more about the validations of the Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server running Milestone XProtect Corporate, read the full report at https://facts.pt/TaIGP61, see the infographic at https://facts.pt/3YSkk9k, and watch the video at https://facts.pt/wkoR6NF.

