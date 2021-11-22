Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing MariaDB Performance of Two Series of Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by Intel

Principled Technologies found that M6i series instances featuring newer Intel processors achieved better online transaction processing (OLTP) performance than M5 series instances featuring older processors.

Durham, NC November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Organizations running their OLTP database work in the cloud have a large number of choices to make even after they select a cloud service provider. One of these choices is the type of instance that will work best for their needs. In a new study, Principled Technologies compared the MariaDB OLTP performance of new Amazon EC2 M6i instances featuring 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors to that of older M5 series instances featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

According to the report, “The M6i series instances handled a higher rate of transactions per minute compared to the M5 series instances. Having a greater capacity for OLTP work can enable companies to serve more users and meet demands during unexpected growth periods.”

