Jinlong Machinery Announces Name Change to Vybronics

PR.com  
November 20, 2021 11:00pm   Comments
Jinlong Machinery announces it will be rebranding itself under the name of Vybronics. The change effects the Hong Kong, China and USA based entities and is slated to be completed by the end of 2021.

Wanchai, Hong Kong S.A.R. November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jinlong Machinery, an industry leading supplier of micro vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, has announced today that the company will be operating under new names. Jinlong Machinery (HK) Ltd will be known as Vybronics (HK), Ltd and Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Inc will be known as Vybronics, Inc. The name changes are scheduled to take effect before the end of 2021.

The companies new name reflects the companies 20 year evolution into one that focuses solely on supplying innovative haptic feedback devices. These devices are typically used in virtual reality (VR), flat panel displays and applications requiring silent user notifications.

The current website, www.vibration-motor.com, will be retired and replaced by www.vybronics.com. This site will go live by the end of 2021. The new website will incorporate new and improved features that will make selecting the right vibration motor or LRA easier than ever. The companies ownership, staff and banking relationships will not change.

Contact Information:
Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Inc
Charles Tepper
718-783-2328
Contact via Email
www.jinlong-machinery.com
www.vybronics.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/849495

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

