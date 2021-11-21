GivingTuesday 2021 Preview Brings Together Leaders & Experts

Taking place just one week before the highly anticipated #GivingTuesday 2021, a special virtual preview - held via Zoom - will offer partners, media and friends the chance to learn first-hand about emerging trends taking place around this global day that celebrates giving in all its forms.

New York, NY November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A Special Preview Conversation: Friends and supporters of Giving Tuesday will join on November 23, 2021 at 12 PM ET for a special conversation, previewing GivingTuesday 2021. Taking place just one week before the highly anticipated #GivingTuesday, this call will offer partners, media and friends the chance to learn first-hand about emerging trends taking place around this global day that celebrates giving.

2021 - A Year for Innovation in Giving: The entire world has faced unprecedented challenges this year. And the GivingTuesday community has responded with unprecedented levels of creativity and partnership, reaching out across geographies and issues to help bring people together.

Collaborators Sharing Learnings: A group of collaborators will come together to share some of what they are learning, doing and exploring around GivingTuesday this year. They will offer a sneak peek of some of the activities taking place to encourage giving in all its forms. Experts will share a preview of what people might expect during this year’s activities around the globe.

A Special Guest: As a special highlight, GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran will offer a glimpse of what is capturing her attention just one week before this global day celebrating giving in all its forms.

Format: This conversation has been designed as a forum for the exchange of ideas, updates, information and best practices for those helping to make giving possible around the world, on GivingTuesday and every day. This is a story worth recounting and sharing far and wide.

November 23, 2021 – 12:00 PM ET – Via Zoom

Panelists will include:

Asha Curran, CEO, GivingTuesday

Allison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US

Laura Segura, Executive Director, MusiCares

Nadeem Riaz, Director, LaunchGood

Pushpa Aman Singh, Founder, GuideStar India

Moderated by: Aaron Sherinian and Neneh Diallo

Zoom link information:

Topic: GivingTuesday Preview & Learning Lab/Roundtable Discussion

Time: Nov 23, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88159339925?pwd=YVhhRkJXTVMwK2xMRUFQN1FXZ0J1dz09

Meeting ID: 881 5933 9925 - Passcode: 387576

For more information – or to submit a question: GivingTuesdayRSVP@gmail.com or on the web https://www.givingtuesday.org/about/news/2021-givingtuesday-preview/

Contact Information:

Friends of Giving Tuesday

Aaron Sherinian

Contact via Email

www.globalextrovert.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/849496

Press Release Distributed by PR.com