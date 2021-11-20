Alpha Serve Presents Amazon Chime for Jira App

Ukraine-based software development team, Alpha Serve, the Atlassian Silver Marketplace Partner specializing in developing applications for Jira/Confluence integrations, launched a new product: Amazon Chime for Jira.

Mykolaiv, Ukraine November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve introduced Amazon Chime for Jira plugin. This is the first of its kind Jira and Amazon Chime integration app to be launched on the Atlassian Marketplace. With Amazon Chime for Jira, a user can run video and voice meetings directly from Jira or Jira Service Management issues with Amazon Chime. The app allows users to join the conversation by the short link without switching to other tools. Now you can reach out to customers or colleagues directly from your Jira issue or Jira SD ticket.

Amazon Chime for Jira app will be helpful to the service desk and support teams who need to communicate with worldwide customers, users or colleagues daily. The app will also benefit any distributed teams to work together more successfully through effective communication, which is so important these days. As well, the application can be valuable to any business using Jira/Jira ITSM and Amazon Chime.

Amazon Chime for Jira key benefits are:

1. Direct communication. It’s possible to start or schedule the audio or video calls directly from Jira and Jira Service Management. Users join the conversation by the short link. No need to switch to other tools to reach out to customers from a Service Desk.

2. Better performance. The employees of service and support departments may contact the customers to solve issues better directly from the Jira Service Desk ticket or Jira Software issue. An easy invitation and communication history in comments are available.

3. Screen sharing sessions for quick visualization are offered by the app, too.

Talking about the recent Amazon Chime for Jira launch, an Alpha Serve representative states: “It’s amazing to know that thousands of people are using our products in their daily work. That’s why our top priority is to create rational value for teams through our applications. Amazon Chime for Jira is one of those to empower businesses with well-organized interaction and teamwork.”

Notice there’s a 30-day free trial of the app available on the Atlassian Marketplace.

Previously, Alpha Serve developed a wide range of apps for businesses to cope with security issues, task management, time monitoring, and reporting. These tools help companies optimize and improve their processes, documentation, databases, and security. Being an Atlassian Silver Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve declares its high standards of software development and notable user experience rates.

