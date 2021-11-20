Image Options Customer Survey Shows NPS of 75

California-based retail and experiential design company Image Options, scores a Net Promoter Score of 75 in recent customer survey, highlighting exceptional service levels and quality as prominent features of the company.

Irvine, CA November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Image Options, a California-based experiential design and fabrication company has recently went to its customer-base of nearly 3,000 client partners with a detailed customer feedback survey. The result demonstrated a Net Promoter Score of 75, with exceptional service levels and quality topping the list of reasons why its clients maintain their long-term partnership with the producer of environments.

“It wasn’t a surprise to us that the survey results indicated that the top three reasons why our client partners choose Image Options, were quality, reliability and relationship. We have always known that these are the key drivers to long-term success. However, we never expected to score so incredibly high on the Net Promoter Score. A NPS of 75 puts us at the top of all industries. Of the top US companies, only Costco and Starbucks score higher than IO, with a NPS of 79 and 77 respectively.” - Barry Polan, Chief Revenue Officer

“Quality of work is the foundation of our success. Image Options’ business hinges on an intricate understanding of our client needs. This is essential for us to produce branded environments that fully incorporate our client’s culture and vision. Every project has countless variables, coupled with many end stakeholders. Therefore, quality must be impeccable and this is where IO achieved our highest score. A direct result of the talent and guidance from our Vice President of Operations, Vic Piercy.” – Dave Bales, Chief Executive Officer

Polan adds that, “Our quality of work is accentuated by our commitment to exemplerary client services. These partnerships are managed by our team of Account Directors and Project Managers. Our Project Managers are the best in the business, they are the central part of our company, ensuring that complicated work is executed flawlessly, under very tight timelines with many stakeholders. It is not an easy job and it all comes together under the long-term leadership of Catina Talamantes, our Director of Client Services. Our client relationship scores could never have been so high without Catina leading the team”

About Image Options

For 21 years Image Options has specialized in creating inspirational, high-impact visual solutions, making them a leader in the printing, surface imaging, display and visual communications industry. From initial conception to production, from design and fabrication to installation, Image Options delivers immersive and experiential visual communication solutions for retail, tradeshows, events, corporate environments and more. This unique approach has earned Image Options a reputation for turning the improbable into reality. Envision lives here. Learn more at www.imageoptions.net.

