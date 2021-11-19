Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Azeros Health Plans Partner to Introduce Health Plan Innovation

Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Azeros Health Plans intend to bring change to Western New York healthcare delivery and funding. "Our goal is not to do what is easy," says Melissa (Missy) Marsocci, Owner of Cornerstone. "We will do what is necessary for the employer community that to date has been ill-served by the healthcare infrastructure."

Azeros designs health plans that provide quality care and lower costs to employers. Cornerstone provides consulting and marketing services to medical professionals and practices. Combining their collective backgrounds, the companies have teamed up to introduce the region to Direct Primary Care (DPC) supported by an Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO).

The EPO model provides physicians an independence from the “Mother – May I?” oversight of health insurers and the outdated fee-for-service medicine that complicates billing and payment. Under the DPC model, new clinics offer employees experience greater access to primary care at a fixed monthly payment and zero co-pays for the care. When combined with an international specialty pharmacy program, employers save 20% off current costs.

Ms. Marsocci formerly owned urgent care centers and developed tailored programs such as college student telemedicine and occupational health combined with on-site health centers. Azeros CEO Ron Zoeller was the founder and CEO of North American Health Plans in 1983, which administered self-funded plans for over 400 groups and 400,000 members, paying $2 billion in annual claims. Azeros partner Kevin Gannon, an employee benefits broker over 35 years, was the founder/President of Niagara Benefits Group and later led the growth of M & T Benefits Agency.

While building the Western New York EPO, the companies will introduce employers to Direct Primary Care vendors PeopleOne Health and Everside Health. The DPC converts an existing medical facility or builds a new clinic at their expense.

The EPO is not exclusive to primary care providers or those operating with a DPC model. The EPO network extends a much-needed opportunity to all physician specialty types by offering them independence, visit capacity and cost control. Cornerstone and Azeros are excited to share this model with the physicians and employers of Western New York.

Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting is a physician-centric company with the experience, expertise, and resources to assist physicians in many aspects of their professional lives. They offer an array of services for individual physicians or entire practices including marketing and branding needs, sustainable organizational change, and opening new practices. For more information visit their website at cornerstonehealthcareconsultant.com

Azeros Health Plans is the only Managing General Administrator in the self-funded insured health plan industry. They provide employers with transparency and plans that significantly reduce their costs, as well as offer an international pharmacy benefits program to help employers save on prescription drug costs. For more information visit their website at azeros1.com

