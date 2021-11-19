iGrad to Launch Financial Literacy Education at Saint Joseph's University for Students, Faculty, Staff and Alumni

Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia will soon begin offering iGrad's customized, interactive financial literacy digital platform, which is used by more than 600 colleges and universities. Research shows that financial literacy programs can lower student loan defaults, decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students life-long financial management.

San Diego, CA November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading financial wellness company iGrad will bring its customized, interactive online and mobile financial wellness platform to Saint Joseph’s University. The Philadelphia university’s students, staff, faculty and alumni will all have access to the platform.

iGrad’s platform at Saint Joseph’s includes comprehensive customized and interactive information on everything from building and maintaining good credit, budgeting and money management to student loan/debt management and loan calculators.

iGrad is currently used by more than 600 public and private colleges and universities of all sizes, including Dickinson College, New York University, Arizona State University and Columbia University.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics[1] shows that, even pre-pandemic, the degree achievement rate for all students nationally was only about 62 percent.

Research shows that financial literacy programs can lower student loan defaults, decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students how to manage their finances for a lifetime.

“College students are facing significant financial challenges impacting enrollment, retention and the level of student loan debt, which is already the second-largest category of debt in the country,” said iGrad Vice President of Business Development Donna Miller.

The Department of Education estimates that just over 10 percent of student loan borrowers are in default, and researchers at the Center for American Progress estimate that as many as 30 percent of student loan borrowers can't keep up with debt just six years after graduation.

Based on artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms, iGrad personalizes financial information for each student’s situation and needs. It also offers tools, quizzes, videos, articles and a library of multimedia content. Included in the iGrad platform is a student loan tracking tool which aggregates student loan balances and estimates monthly payments, helping to prepare students for these payments after graduation. It adapts to each user’s specific circumstances, even providing interactive educational content on retirement and mortgages to those who need it.

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit www.enrich.org.

