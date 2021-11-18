PRTV is celebrating the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving (1621-2021) with a week long global stream beginning Wednesday 11/24 at noon. Audiences are invited to sit at the most famous Thanksgiving table where it all began in Plymouth, Massachusetts, as stories of history, family, culture, food, family and fun are told by some amazing people and organizations. This continual stream is free and available on all devices through Sunday 11/28.

Plymouth, MA November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Plymouth Rock TV is excited to bring “The 400th Edition of the American Thanksgiving Experience” to the world via their extensive family of streaming platforms this 2021 holiday season. This coverage will begin at noon Wednesday (11/24) and run all throughout the holiday weekend. Families from around the world are invited to our table where it all began in Plymouth, MA back in 1621, for a feast of music, culture, food, tradition and special surprises.

Plymouth Rock TV is best described as “Netflix for New England,” explains founder Chuck Nilosek. “Like Netflix, PRTV has a wide assortment of content yet our niche is New England. Movies, documentaries, TV shows and features of all kinds are available on demand on every streaming device sold. Our focus is to spotlight local people, places and things, who work tirelessly to make their communities and regions the best they can be and then share them with the world."

The “400th Edition of the American Thanksgiving Experience” is a collaboration of talent, businesses and stories that will reflect on this beloved American Holiday against the backdrop of the America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade. (Nov. 20 from Plymouth MA.) Plymouth, Massachusetts welcomes in millions of tourists annually and expects close to 300,000 this holiday week alone.

"As many New England communities prepare to celebrate 400 years since their founding, you can be sure that Plymouth Rock TV will be there to share along side, Quincy, Salem, Newburyport and Boston to share these once in a lifetime events with the world. Plymouth Rock TV is also a tremendous platform for drawing tourism into the area with our coverage of county fairs, special events and things like Plymouth 400 for the world to see."

- Joe Matterazzo, Executive Producer and co-founder of Plymouth Rock TV

Harbourview Suites of Plymouth is a brand new luxury hotel, shopping destination and private residence offering breath taking views of historic Plymouth Harbor. It's also an idyllic setting for the broadcast as their roof top location gives the audience a whole new, never before seen prospective of America's Hometown. As the world celebrates with Plymouth Rock TV, they will see the newly refurbished Mayflower 2 as Musical Legend Livingston Taylor sings and tells stories of his holiday memories along with Country Star Sarah Martin. The fun continues with Chefs, historians and other special surprise guests, as well as exclusive video segments with the US Coast Guard and special, never before seen access of the behind the scenes preparation of America's favorite Thanksgiving Parade.

Last year, PRTV streamed a virtual 52 hour Thanksgiving Marathon with content ranging from 20 years of Parade highlights to features on much of the history and pageantry surrounding the 400th Anniversary of the Mayflowers journey to the New World back in 1620. This stream attracted over 350,000 people over the 2 day span and was limited to just one other streaming partner at the time (DistroTV).

Thanks to the support from Devlin Solar of Hingham & Harbourview Suites of Plymouth, this historic stream will be available on any screen in all parts of the world. Plymouth Rock TV would also like to thank Mom Bomb, Setting The Space, & Clambakes, Etc. of Cape Cod.

Plymouth Rock TV offers a wide array of original content and can be downloaded on just about any screen to be enjoyed everywhere around the planet.

Here are some titles people have been enjoying in 2021:

Life is Great New England

My Fishing Cape Cod

Beyond Your Backyard

The Livingston Taylor Show

The Mountain Report

Golfing the World

...and more.

PRTV also is the home to many other unique and original content like:

“Above New England” that takes viewers on a stunning aerial adventure high above the regions most iconic and picturesque vistas set to calming soundtracks. (Acadia National Park, Lighthouses of New England, Cape Cod Beaches and more...)

“New England Championship Wrestling”- 20 years of hair raising professional wrestling action is archived on PRTV with new live matches on the way this 2022. NECW features some world famous stars that began their career in this regional league such as John Cena and Gina Carano.

“Bostunes"- Bostunes is a VH1 Type Music video show that features local and regional musical acts and their music videos.

“Newport Polo Series”- Rare action and access to the sport of Polo from the playground of the rich and famous in Newport Rhode Island.

For interview requests, please contact Chuck Nilosek at chuck@plymouthrocktv.com or call 508-863-2609. Chuck is a former stand-up comedian and experienced on camera talent and can be a lively and fun interview this holiday season.

You can download Plymouth Rock TV on just about every device and can also enjoy its live linear feed on Distro TV (www.distro.tv), RLaxx TV of Europe and Local Now.

