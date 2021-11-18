Paragon Cyber Solutions Earns Certified SBA 8(a) Disadvantaged Small Business Status

Tampa, FL November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Paragon Cyber Solutions, a provider of cybersecurity and risk management framework (RMF) services to the Federal Government, is proud to announce they have been accepted into the 8(a) Business Development Program by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA).

The 8(a) program is a nine-year business development program that provides business training, counseling, marketing and technical assistance to small businesses in the federal government contracting marketplace. 8(a) businesses can receive sole-source contracts (up to a ceiling of $4 million for goods and services and $6.5 million for manufacturing) that have been set aside for certified firms. In addition, 8(a) firms can form joint ventures and teams to bid on contracts to enhance the ability to successfully compete for and perform larger prime contracts.

“We look forward to forming new partnerships and expanding our service offerings to help secure our nation’s defense industrial base. Our 8(a) certification provides a unique opportunity for Paragon Cyber Solutions to become a major player in the Federal market,” says Courtney H. Jackson (CEO).

About Paragon Cyber Solutions: Paragon Cyber Solutions is an 8(a), HUBZone, WOSB, C3PAO pending, DM/DWBE, MBE, veteran, minority owned small business. We specialize in providing cybersecurity consulting and risk management framework solutions to decrease our clients risk of exposure to cyber-attacks while protecting their sensitive data.

Our cleared consultants have graduate level degrees, multiple active industry certifications (e.g. CISSP, CISM, CEH, CHFI, Security+), and over two decades of hands-on-experience with corporate security programs, auditing, governance, vulnerability assessments, and risk management. While based in Florida, we provide cybersecurity services to companies across the United States.

