Soldiers' Angels Home of the Brave Corporate Sponsors Shared Their Gratitude Throughout Veterans Day Week 2021

Employees from seven sponsoring corporations volunteered to honor veterans at Veterans Affairs Medical Center facilities across the country through Home of the Brave.

San Antonio, TX November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Throughout Veterans Day week, seven corporations shared their gratitude for our nation’s veterans by supporting Soldiers’ Angels Home of the Brave, a national campaign that connects corporate volunteers with Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Centers to support their Veterans Day celebrations. Celebrating its tenth year, the campaign is operated by Soldiers’ Angels, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families.

This year’s Home of the Brave campaign was supported by seven extraordinary companies: Title Sponsor Peraton, as well as Bristol Myers Squibb, USAA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Black Rifle Coffee Co., Grunt Style, and Republic Services.

Though 2021 still carried most of the restrictions and challenges of the previous year, site coordinators and volunteers persevered by tying no-sew blankets, putting together cinch bags of needed items, providing meals, creating a thank you video, and more. By November 12, Soldiers’ Angels and its partners honored nearly 25,000 Veterans at 125 VA medical center sites in 43 states plus Washington, D.C.

“Volunteering is a win for everyone including the volunteers themselves, the companies they represent, VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), Soldiers’ Angels, and veterans who want to give back to their fellow former service members. Soldiers' Angels Home of the Brave was thrilled to be joined by such amazing corporate partners in our efforts to share our gratitude with every veteran for the sacrifices made in service to our country,” said Amy Palmer, CEO and President of Soldiers’ Angels. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many of our nation’s veterans have suffered through isolation and separation from family and loved ones over the past year. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support and gratitude, and Soldiers' Angels Home of the Brave was honored to be invited to participate in Veterans Day celebrations throughout the country.”

To view photos from the 2021 campaign, please click here.

In 2022, Soldiers’ Angels Home of the Brave will celebrate its 10th anniversary. If your company has a national footprint, you are action oriented, and believe in supporting our nation’s finest, contact us today and sponsor Soldiers’ Angels Home of the Brave during Veterans Day 2022. Information about partnering with the campaign is available at https://soldiersangels.org/homeofthebrave/sponsor.

About Soldiers’ Angels Home of the Brave

Soldiers’ Angels Home of the Brave is an annual campaign operated by Soldiers Angels, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Gifted to the organization in 2020 by Perspecta Inc. (now Peraton), Soldiers’ Angels Home of the Brave works directly with Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service (VAVS) and corporate partners to provide employees and employers the opportunity to show their gratitude for veterans on or around Veterans Day. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at soldiersangels.org/homeofthebrave.

Contacts:

Soldiers’ Angels

Amy Palmer

CEO and President

210.629.0021

apalmer@soldiersangels.org

Katie Bowen

Home of the Brave Coordinator

210.629.0020

kbowen@soldiersangels.org

