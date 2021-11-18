Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations

Kingsport, TN November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Meade Tractor, the leader in John Deere construction and forestry equipment in Tennessee and Kentucky, announces a multi-year agreement with longtime partner Topcon Positioning Group, to provide a full line of precision management tools to Meade Tractor earthworks equipment customers.

Meade Tractor is excited to add Topcon to its line of Worksite Precision Technology, which provides customized solutions to customers for maximum productivity, increased uptime, accuracy and efficiency, including Topcon’s machine control and positioning technology.

Matthew Bennett, GM Technology said, “This agreement will enable Meade Tractor to install Topcon grade control technology on additional manufacturer brands of earthworks equipment. We are pleased to expand service to our customers and are confident that increased access to affordable technology will increase their productivity. I believe this is a mutually beneficial arrangement for Meade Tractor, Topcon Positioning Group, and our customers.”

For more information about Meade Tractor, visit MeadeTractor.com

