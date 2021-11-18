MobilDrTech Named US Distribution Partner for Auscultation Innovator eMurmur

MobilDrTech, Inc. is proud to announce its selection by eMurmur as a US Distributor for their latest commercially available digital stethoscope platform, eMurmur. The product is available immediately from MobilDrTech for medical providers, telemedicine equipment and service providers, hospitals, health systems and third-party payers. Marketed versions include Basic, Pro, Telehealth and Enterprise levels and pricing schedules.

Sugar Land, TX November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- eMurmur is an innovative, digital auscultation platform, tested and proven in top academic medical centers. It employs advanced engineering to enable listening to the entire body with clarity greatly valued by even the most highly trained ear. The software facilitates the use of the most widely used telemedicine stethoscopes over the Internet, enabling recording and streaming from iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Windows and Mac-based computers and laptops via a browser-based portal. Click here for more information.

According to Nat Gist, President of MobilDrTech, “Having worked with telemedicine stethoscopes for over 15 years, I was immediately impressed with the capability and potential for the eMurmur open platform in telemedicine. Customers have long searched for ways to use various digital stethoscopes with iOS and Android mobile devices in addition to laptops and PCs. We are very excited to be selected as a US distributor.”

Andreas Schriefl, PhD, founder and CEO of eMurmur states: “We are very pleased to partner with MobilDrTech as a US Distributor for eMurmur. We have been impressed with their extensive knowledge of the telemedicine market and with their record of outstanding customer service. I am certain they will contribute greatly to our success.”

MobilDrTech, Inc. is a distributor of telehealth and telemedicine software, diagnostic devices and telehealth platforms. Founded in 2009, MobilDrTech represents leading manufacturers of telemedicine equipment and developers of telehealth-specific software. The company markets and sells a comprehensive line of telemedicine products including telemedicine stethoscopes, otoscopes, dermascopes, general examination cameras, telemedicine carts and vital signs monitoring devices for remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management (CCM). For more information, visit www.telemedicinesupply.com.

Established in 2015, eMurmur has offices in Graz, Austria and Ottawa, Canada. eMurmur is a technology partner to the global healthcare community specializing in advanced digital auscultation. Supporting heart, lung, and bowel health, the company seeks to elevate the practice of auscultation in every interaction. eMurmur partners with leading hardware and telehealth providers to integrate high-definition auscultation technology into healthcare practice, whether delivering in-home, in-clinic, or virtual care. Using advanced engineering, eMurmur makes it possible for healthcare providers performing auscultation to screen, monitor, diagnose, and consult with greater certainty.

For more information, visit www.emurmur.com.

