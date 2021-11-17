Sugar Sugar™ Welcomes First Regional Development Deal on East Coast - Blasting Off with Ten Units

Sugar Sugar makes a sweet splash with ten units in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Scottsdale, AZ November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sugar Sugar™ Franchise Systems, LLC based in Scottsdale, Arizona has agreed to a sale of ten units within Philadelphia and southern New Jersey. Initially started as a “mom and pop” in 2013, Sugar Sugar™ is the nation's only all organic sugaring franchise concept. Specializing in all things clean beauty with a focus on sugaring hair removal, spray tan, facials and skincare; Sugar Sugar™ is committed to changing both the client expectation and the employee career outlook. Sugar Sugar is a modern, woman founded, all-natural micro-spa concept built for professional man and woman.

The first east coast location is set to open its doors by late spring 2022 with an additional nine units to follow. “We are ecstatic to welcome our first Franchisee and Regional Developer, Leah, to the Sugar Sugar™ family and support her development and growth on the East Coast. Leah is incredibly qualified. Frankly, as qualifications and skill level go, she's pretty much the dream franchisee. We are so excited for Leah and her growth within Sugar Sugar.”

“Leah comes to Sugar Sugar as an established, brilliant woman ready to change lives,” said Aimee Blake, Founder. “As our first franchisee, I could not have asked for more! I am excited about her establishing herself in the East and know she will represent our brand and culture in the absolute best way, encouraging other's to follow her path."

Sugar Sugar™ now has twelve units sold within three states. The closing of this transaction is subject to usual and customary closing conditions based on United States franchise law. Sugar Sugar™ started franchising in late 2019, directly before COVID-19. The Law Office of Jeffrey Frankel served as legal council for this transaction.

