Lifelong Jersey Shore Resident Writes Memoir of His 33+ Yrs as a Fixed Income Salesperson on Wall Street; "BRICK & MORTAR" Published Early November, 2021

PR.com  
November 16, 2021 6:02pm   Comments
Share:

August of 2019, weeks shy of his 54th birthday, Mark D. Zarrilli retired from his commute & work life in NYC. Mark decided his commute home that day would be across the mighty Hudson via stand up paddle. Mark said, "After all those years, my last commute home via SUP was an excellent dismount." He then began to reflect on the DASH, the part of his life which, represented the early 1980's till August 2019. The result being this book.

Bay Head, NJ November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "BRICK & MORTAR," available on Amazon Kindle or paperback, Barnes & Noble, etc.

As Mark Zarrilli revisited the memories of those 33+ years, he decided to write about them.

The art of living; navigating a career on Wall Street; vivid accounts of those days gone by; along with the people Mark met; part guidance, part life and career advice; where he came from; adventures and places he experienced; most importantly, the people and relationships Mark forged along the way; autobiography, partly yes.

Mark's wish is that all who choose to read this book will enjoy it as much as he did writing it.

"If life is not fun, you are not doing it right!" - MDZ

You can check out Mark's career profile on LinkedIn & Amazon Central Author.

Contact Information:
BRICK MORTAR
Mark D. Zarrilli
732-266-0637
Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/849177

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

