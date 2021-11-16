The Medical Center of Aurora Named One of the Nation's 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health & Fortune

Aurora, CO November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Center of Aurora is one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals, according to IBM Watson Health and Fortune. It is the only hospital within Colorado to receive this prestigious recognition.

The annual study highlights the top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

This year's study includes 951 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines. Compared to similar cardiovascular hospitals, this year’s winning hospitals had better results on indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial performance, and patient experience.

“This recognition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to clinical excellence,” says Ryan Simpson, President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora. “Our providers work collaboratively to deliver skilled, patient-centered care focused on superior quality and outcomes for our heart patients. We are thrilled to be recognized on a national scale.”

Based on the methodology used by Watson Health, the study concludes that if all United States hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of these study winners, some 6,400 additional lives and roughly $1.4 billion could be saved, and 5,000 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the hospitals recognized on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list are providing quality care in one of the most critical areas,” said Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals Program Leader, IBM Watson Health. “Hospitals are constantly working to improve clinical and operational performance, and the exceptional organizations on this list demonstrate the standard for top performing cardiac care. Their benchmarks serve as a real-world checkpoint for cardiovascular care across the U.S.”

The winning hospitals were announced in Fortune.

About The Medical Center of Aurora:

The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is located in Aurora, Colorado and part of HealthONE, recognized as one of the top five large healthcare systems in the country by IBM Watson Health. TMCA is comprised of four campuses including, Centennial Hospital, The Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital.

An acute care hospital, TMCA, offers more than 60 medical specialties, including advanced cardiovascular services, robotic surgery, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Chest Pain Center, Colorado Chiari Institute, and more. Ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for exceptional care, TMCA is the recipient of many prestigious quality awards including being named one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the country by IBM Watson Health in 2021. Other awards include, ranking as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World, a five-star rating for overall quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals - which places TMCA in the top five percent of U.S. hospitals for clinical outcomes. A Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, TMCA is the first community hospital in the Denver-metro area to receive three-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. For more information on our full-range of medical specialties and programs, visit auroramed.com

About the IBM Watson Health/Fortune 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals Study:

The IBM Watson Health/Fortune 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study uses independent and objective research to analyze cardiovascular hospital performance in clinical and operational areas addressing inpatient and 30-day mortality, patient complications, 30-day readmission, average length of stay, 30-day episode-of-care payment, and adjusted cost per case, for acute myocardial infarction (AMI), coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and heart failure (HF) patients. The study has been conducted annually since 1998.

Contact Information:

The Medical Center of Aurora

Rachel Robinson

720-281-3650

Contact via Email

auroramed.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/849168

Press Release Distributed by PR.com