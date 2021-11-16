S-P-S Registers a 10-Fold Increase in the Number of Issuances of Contactless Cards and Documents in Brazil

The increase is motivated by the standardization of technology in the country and the higher use of contactless cards during the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers are from the French company SPS, in partnership with Bsmart Group.

Paris, France November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SPS, specialist in design, manufacturing and sale of solutions for the production of credit cards, identification, electronic passports and dual-interface bank cards, recorded an increase of 10 times in the activities related to the production of payment cards by approximation in 2020 and first half of 2021, driven by the standardization of the technology in Brazil and the increase in use of contactless cards during the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The French company had already registered an annual growth above 100% in the last five years in the Brazilian market, in supplying its technology for manufacturing contactless and Dual cards Interface (DIF), following the standardization adopted by the large MasterCard, Visa and ELO payment brands. The expectation was to keep those metrics, but with the pandemic, contactless transactions had a strong boost, a ten times increase, helping people to make their payments avoiding touching equipment with their hands in establishments considered essential, such as food retail, pharmacies, food delivery and others.

SPS business’ growth in Brazil was supported by commercial and technical support from Bsmart Consulting & Outsourcing Services, the consulting unit of Bsmart Group, dedicated to business development for global companies looking for opportunities in Brazil, Latin America, and the United States, through the offer of new technologies.

"COVID-19 had a strong impact on the business and SPS customers were able to organize themselves and control the production flow, with the production of financial cards being considered a business essential and, therefore, the industry has never stopped moving and innovating. The results reflect this movement,” says Benoît Guez, VP Americas, SPS.

SPS has been operating in Brazil for over 10 years, well before the migration to Dual Interface (DIF) technology, developing relationships with all card manufacturers, in partnership with Bsmart. The expressive result of 2020 follows the pace of growth of the contactless card market in the banking and credit card system, in addition to other segments such as transportation and retail, a movement that registers around the world. Indeed, Cristiano Paulino, based out of Sao Paulo, is the LatAm Sales Director covering all markets in addition to Brazil from Mexico to Argentina, enhancing the physical presence of SPS. Together with Karina Prado, head of Bsmart Consulting Business Unit and Commercial Director of the group, they support the local market and the contactless payment industry.

Alexander Dannias, managing director of Bsmart Group, also points out the maturity of the Brazilian market in contactless transactions and the user's trust, gained over the years due to the improved security standards for online transactions. "The investment made by S-P-S, and the structure of Bsmart, allowed card manufacturers and banks to have the opportunity to know the most advanced technology for contactless payment methods, learn a lot about the portfolio of solutions and evaluate the benefits for their business," says the executive.

Talking about the result of this partnership with Bsmart, adds the VP Americas of SPS, “We are leaders in Dual Interface technology used in Brazil and Latin America, we managed to present our technology soon enough, to virtually all Latin American card manufacturers, offering quality and robustness to cardholders and issuers. This is our achievement.”

