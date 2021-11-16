South-Tek Systems Appoints Jens Bolleyer as CEO

Wilmington, NC November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- South-Tek Systems announces Jens Bolleyer was appointed as the company’s CEO effective August 30, 2021. An experienced business leader, Mr. Bolleyer steps into the CEO role at South-Tek with significant experience in manufacturing businesses serving commercial & industrial plumbing and mechanical markets.

A Pfingsten Partners company, South-Tek Systems is on a path of continued growth through investments in people, facilities, new products, and strategic add-on acquisitions. “We are very pleased to welcome Jens to the Pfingsten family to lead our investment in Nitrogen and gaseous delivery systems,” said Tom Nugent of Pfingsten Partners. “His background and experience will provide leadership to an already great team.”

Mr. Bolleyer has 14 years of experience in driving business growth through innovation and is a proven producer in complex sales environments serving consumer, commercial and industrial markets, according to South-Tek. Prior to joining the company, Bolleyer was VP and General Manager of Eemax, Inc. and held numerous leadership positions at Elkay Manufacturing, Kohler and GE.

“I am here to make a difference for our employees and our customers by building on the rich tradition and history, and support South-Tek’s culture of customer focus and innovation,” stated Bolleyer.

Mr. Bolleyer earned an MBA in General Business and BBA in International Business from New Mexico State University.

About South-Tek Systems

South-Tek Systems is a Pfingsten Partners company. Since 1997, South-Tek has designed, developed, and manufactured best-in-class Nitrogen generation technology. Based in the U.S.A., South-Tek has over 12,000 Nitrogen generator installations in privately held businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

Contact Information:

South-Tek Systems

Elizabeth Leed

(888) 526-6284

Contact via Email

southteksystems.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/849051

Press Release Distributed by PR.com