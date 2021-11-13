Veteran Hauling Reaches First Milestone. Local, Veteran-Owned Company Celebrates 1 Year in Business.

"Junk doesn't remove itself, but we do!"

Columbus, IN November 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Veteran Hauling LLC today announced their 1-year anniversary in business.

This milestone is a major move for Brian Richardson and Veteran Hauling, with its mission to provide professional junk removal services to Bartholomew and surrounding counties.

“It was crazy to start a business in the middle of the pandemic,” says Richardson, Chief Removal Officer at Veteran Hauling. “But I saw an opportunity to improve on a much-needed service.”

The main initiatives for the company, include:

- Stellar service.

- Impeccable communications.

- Unparalleled professionalism before, during and after the job.

To learn more about Veteran Hauling and their services, visit them at their website VeteranHauling.com

About Veteran Hauling: We are a professional, insured, veteran-owned junk removal company that services towns around Columbus, Bloomington, Greenwood, Shelbyville and Seymour. Using the proper tools and training, we can remove unwanted items like furniture, appliances, hot tubs, fences, decks and just about anything else you can think of.

