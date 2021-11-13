HealthONE Honored as Outstanding Large Business

Association of Fundraising Professionals bestows honor on area philanthropists.

Denver, CO November 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE, one of Denver-metros leading healthcare providers, was honored today at a luncheon hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). The award occurred on National Philanthropy Day which celebrates philanthropy — giving, volunteering and charitable engagement. The day highlights the contributions that philanthropy, and those involved in giving and volunteering, make to our society and our world.

HealthONE was honored in the Large Business Category for generosity of spirit, time, and treasure. HealthONE’s nomination was supported by a host of local nonprofit and community organizations including Regis University and B:CIVIC.

HealthONE has provided clinical placements for many years for students in the Regis University nursing, physical therapy, and pharmacy programs. In 2020, Regis and HealthONE formalized a community partnership to create the “Health Careers Collaborative.” Through this collaboration, Regis University was able to provide opportunities in workforce development and HealthONE expanded clinical placement opportunities for Regis students in all areas, including those much needed for nursing students. As a result, additional workforce was created in high-demand programs – such as traditional nursing and accelerated nursing programs – which in turn benefitted the community with increased access to health care providers.

As an anchor organization in Colorado, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues in service of their mission: “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.” These human lives include patients, their families, colleagues, board and advisory councils, community partners, and the community at large. HealthONE collaborates with other healthcare providers and community partners in pursuit of impact in four strategic pillars: Mental Wellness, Workforce Pipeline, Healthy Families, and Disease Prevention and Management.

In 2020, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care to patients in need, invested $8.4M in community health improvements, $2.8M in community building, and $613,000 in cash and in-kind contributions. With over 150 community partners, HealthONE collaborates to support impacted lives and communities.

Supporting metro area growth and development is also critical to HealthONE’s community engagement initiatives. HealthONE contributed $931M in payroll and benefits, $165M in taxes paid, and $68M in capital investment in 2020. HealthONE has responded to the needs of the growing community by addressing the desire for healthcare closer to home through building additional key services in neighborhood communities. Providing more than one million patient encounters in 2020 through inpatient, outpatient and emergency services, HealthONE lives its mission and is honored to support the entire community and broader region.

HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 11 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company. HealthONE is leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.

