Alternative Liquidity Announces an Extension of the Tender Offer for City of Topeka, Kansas Economic Development Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2011A (YMCA Project)

Minnetonka, MN November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for City of Topeka, Kansas Economic Development Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2011A (YMCA Project). The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete documentation required to participate in the Offer. As of the date hereof, no Bonds have been tendered by Bondholders.

Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, the Amendment No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase, and the Assignment Form by calling the information agent for this offer:

InvestorCom, LLC

9 Old Kings Highway S. – Suite 210

Darien, CT 06820

Toll Free (877) 972-0090

Banks and Brokers call collect (203) 972-9300

info@investor-com.com

Contact Information:

Alternative Liquidity Capital

Jacob Mohs

(888) 884-8796

Contact via Email

alternativeliquidity.net

