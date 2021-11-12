Alternative Liquidity Announces an Extension of the Tender Offer for City of Topeka, Kansas Economic Development Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2011A (YMCA Project)
Minnetonka, MN November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for City of Topeka, Kansas Economic Development Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2011A (YMCA Project). The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete documentation required to participate in the Offer. As of the date hereof, no Bonds have been tendered by Bondholders.
Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, the Amendment No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase, and the Assignment Form by calling the information agent for this offer:
InvestorCom, LLC
9 Old Kings Highway S. – Suite 210
Darien, CT 06820
Toll Free (877) 972-0090
Banks and Brokers call collect (203) 972-9300
info@investor-com.com
Contact Information:
Alternative Liquidity Capital
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
Contact via Email
alternativeliquidity.net
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/848891
Press Release Distributed by PR.com