One Veterans Perspective of Veterans Day

Retired Military Officer Kevin Sullivan believes "Every Day is Veterans Day."

Parker, CO November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The war to end all wars came to a close 103 years ago. It was called Armistice Day, for the next 30 plus years until a Kansas shoe storeowner named Al King had the idea to expand Armistice Day to celebrate all veterans, not just those who served in World War I. By act of Congress, November 11th has been Veterans Day ever since.

Every American owes a debt to those who serve their country. It is a debt that cannot be repaid by simply waving a flag or slapping a magnetic sticker on their car.

There are men and women who put their lives on the line every single day to protect and defend the constitution of the United States and all who call the United States home. Regardless of your political affiliation, race, sexual orientation, or even citizenship status, you are being defended today by Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen around the world. Whether you go about a daily routine as a business leader, a professional athlete, a teacher, a civil service worker, a politician, a lawyer or even if you are a criminal, are unethical or lack integrity, the members of the U.S. Armed Forces place all of us ahead of themselves.

They deserve more. Today is a good day to recognize that obligation and resolve to do something to even the score.

For many of you, writing a check makes things simple, in which case there are many excellent programs that could really use your help. Folds of Honor, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Operation Homefront, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and Troops First Foundation are just a few of many.

If you operate a business, think about what your company can do to demonstrate your appreciation to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. Any special consideration you give would earn you the respect of all who have served. It is the right thing to do and now is the time to do it.

For most Americans, the most rewarding contribution is a donation of time. Make yourself a promise to visit a veteran's hospital for a few hours on your day off. You will come away richer for the experience. Or call any one of numerous non-profit military support organizations and ask how you can volunteer. There are so many of worthy causes to choose from.

"I encourage you to support companies that make it part of their mission to give back to the military members and their families. If your lead a company and have not done so yet, I challenge you to stand up a military program and I am happy to help."

Here are a few companies with strong Military programs;

- Acorns – https://get.acorns.com/military

- NortonLifeLock – https://us.norton.com/store?promocode=md

- Golf Channel – www.MilitaryTeeTimes.com

- Vail Resorts – www.epicpass.com/info/military

- 1-800-Flowers – www.1800flowers.com/MilitaryUSA

- UNTUCKit – www.untuckit.com/military

Make this Veterans Day a special one. Honor America's Veterans with more than just words. Get involved. Our entire country will be better off when you do.

Kevin T.K. Sullivan, LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.) served 20 years as an Aviation Officer with the United States Army. He is president of Leading Points Corporation a company that assists businesses in establishing themselves within the military and government markets by creating programs designed to support all members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all Veterans, and all Military Family Members. Kevin continues to serve as senior executive & corporate development advisor for various startups and military charities across the country.

