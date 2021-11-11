5LINX Honoring Veterans Day by Waiving Enrollment Fee

5LINX announces Salute to Service campaign to honor U.S. military veterans and active-duty service members.

Rochester, NY November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As a way to recognize and thank those who have served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces, 5LINX is proud to announce their Salute to Service campaign this Veterans Day.

The campaign runs from Thursday, November 11 through Sunday, November 14, and is open to all U.S. Military Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members (including Guard and Reservists), and spouses of same. During this 4-day period, the company is waiving its standard enrollment fee to start a 5LINX business for any eligible individual.

“This campaign is our way of giving back to those who have made sacrifices for all of us,” noted 5LINX COO Mike Gilbert. “Many of our independent representatives have served, or are serving now, in the military, and this is also a way for us to honor them.”

Current 5LINX representatives can invite others to accept this special Veterans Day discount as a way to personally thank a veteran or active-duty service member they may know. The company has a long track record of helping people starting businesses that can be operated from anywhere - including home - which has become even more attractive during the COVID pandemic.

“The 5LINX opportunity enabled me to retire after 21 years of service, as well as retire my mother from working,” stated Madonna Soriano, a Senior Vice President with 5LINX, and a retired U.S. Army Major. “It allowed us to build a supplemental income, providing financial security with the freedom of working from home to raise my daughter.”

5LINX is a direct sales company that markets a wide range of products and services in the home, business and wellness categories.

