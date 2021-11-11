Illumeo Launches Business Operations Management Certification

San Jose, CA November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Illumeo, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the Certified Expert in Business Operations Management program. As a new addition to Illumeo’s Focused Business Certifications, the program is an efficient and cost-effective way to build world-class expertise and improve career prospects.

Illumeo has partnered with leading HR practitioner and long-time Illumeo instructor, Carolyn Foster, to provide this world-class Business Operations Management certification program. Ms. Foster is a published author with a successful career spanning FMCG, Industrial, Manufacturing, and Professional Services, where she has a track record of providing OD and coaching programs across the UK, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.

Business operations managers are needed in almost every industry, and opportunities are everywhere. An operations manager has a great career outlook with a steady income, great growth potential, and high job satisfaction, and in today’s global environment, business operations are more important than ever.

In this certificate program, Illumeo introduces the work practices associated with the design and control of business operations. This includes providing students with a practical toolkit and a range of techniques that can be deployed to support the business processes and major operational issues that confront business managers. It also includes an understanding of the span of business operations management including research and development, design/engineering, production operations, marketing, sales, support, and customer service

Learning business operations management skills, as well as how to lead operations, is an essential part of running any business. This certificate program allows individuals to contribute positively to their organization, becoming a key differentiating factor between the value proposition their organization offers its customers and other companies competing in the same area.

About Illumeo

Based in Silicon Valley, CA, Illumeo serves thousands of corporations and corporate professionals across Finance, Accounting, Human Resources, Sales, and Marketing. The platform offers assessments, industry-benchmarked competency analysis, hundreds of expert-developed courses, collaborative tools, and the ability for companies to self-publish internal courses that promote institutional knowledge retention and dissemination. Illumeo is the place for expertise management and we are dedicated to the proposition that everyone can be an expert at their job.

